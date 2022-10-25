Drill tower
Participants receive instructions outside the Denton Fire Department’s six-story drill tower during the Fire Ops 101 event on Saturday. The tower is used to simulate commercial and high-rise fires.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

The city of Denton allocates millions of dollars to the Denton Fire Department each fiscal year. But what happens to that money in the hands of the department?

The department answered that question Saturday with its Fire Ops 101 event, where city and state officials along with other participants get to be firefighters for the day and try out the equipment themselves.

Fire Ops 101 participants

Twenty participants pose for a photo while dressed in firefighting gear during Fire Ops 101 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. During the scenarios, they also wore helmets, hoods and masks attached to air tanks.

Drill tower collection

1 of 2
Jaws of Life
Denton Chamber of Commerce President Erin Carter uses the Jaws of Life with the assistance of firefighters to cut through the posts of a crashed car on Saturday during the Denton Fire Department's Fire Ops 101.
ARFF truck

Participants operating Denton’s aircraft rescue fire fighting truck shoot water at a crashed airplane prop. ARFF trucks can carry a few thousand gallons of water, as they typically have less access to water supplies at the airport than a municipal truck does elsewhere in a city, according to manufacturer Oshkosh Corp.
Mayor Hudspeth
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth drives the city’s aircraft rescue fire fighting truck through the Fire Station No. 7 parking lot during Fire Ops 101 on Saturday.

