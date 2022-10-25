Twenty participants pose for a photo while dressed in firefighting gear during Fire Ops 101 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. During the scenarios, they also wore helmets, hoods and masks attached to air tanks.
Participants operating Denton’s aircraft rescue fire fighting truck shoot water at a crashed airplane prop. ARFF trucks can carry a few thousand gallons of water, as they typically have less access to water supplies at the airport than a municipal truck does elsewhere in a city, according to manufacturer Oshkosh Corp.
Denton Chamber of Commerce President Erin Carter uses the Jaws of Life with the assistance of firefighters to cut through the posts of a crashed car on Saturday during the Denton Fire Department's Fire Ops 101.
The city of Denton allocates millions of dollars to the Denton Fire Department each fiscal year. But what happens to that money in the hands of the department?
The department answered that question Saturday with its Fire Ops 101 event, where city and state officials along with other participants get to be firefighters for the day and try out the equipment themselves.
Jason Ballard, president of the Denton Fire Fighters Association, said during introductions that when the department goes to decision makers asking for equipment, it’s important to show it’s being put to good use. That was part of the purpose of Saturday’s event.
Denton’s mayor, city manager, members of the City Council and Chamber of Commerce, along with several other local and statewide public officials, got the chance to rescue “victims,” extinguish fires, drive trucks and and cut open crashed cars.
To play the part — and to keep from inhaling dangerous smoke, of course — participants were clad in head-to-toe firefighter gear. This included coats, pants, boots, gloves, hoods, masks, helmets and air tanks.
While everything is simulated and under the watchful eyes of professionals, participants entered an actual burning building. Groups split off to search for dummy victims in a wood-burning fire in a mock home constructed of shipping containers.
Inside is nearly pitch black and filled with thick smoke. Flashlights don’t help much in these conditions. So, participants were instructed to crawl on the ground to keep from getting disoriented or lost. It’s hot and arduous, and you’d probably need two knee replacements by age 40 if crawling in a burning building was part of your job description.
Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said the job is definitely tailored for younger people, and most firefighters hope they’re in administration as they get older.
Denton Chamber of Commerce President Erin Carter said she was thankful for her desk job after that experience.
“I came in with tremendous respect for our brothers and sisters in the Fire Department,” Carter said. “And I left with an even greater understanding of their profession, what they do day-to-day and why we need resources allocated to the department.”
Also on the agenda: Using the Fire Department’s six-story drill tower to simulate a fire inside a mock warehouse loading dock, participants got to take control of the fire hose and extinguish burning shelves. Unlike the other fire simulation, this one was remote-controlled.
Inside the drill tower, participants put out a fire in a mock warehouse.
Brooke Colombo/DRC
With more space, a fire in a building like the drill tower can grow larger than a typical house. And a house is easier to search for victims, one of the instructors explained. While Denton doesn’t see many commercial fires, firefighters are more likely to be killed in them than a house fire because of the low frequency. So it’s important that they have facilities like the drill tower to train, the firefighters explained.
Participants got to try their hand at the Jaws of Life, a hydraulic tool used to extricate victims of a car crash. After a firefighter checked the car for airbags — which could explode and potentially kill someone if accidentally cut — participants could use the hydraulic shears to cut through metal and glass almost like butter.
Another recent addition to the department’s arsenal is the aircraft rescue fire fighting (ARFF) truck. In the event of an airplane crash, ARFF vehicles are equipped with different extinguishing agents that can more effectively put out fuel fires.
After a brief demonstration, participants were able to take the ARFF for a spin around the fairly packed station parking lot, then douse an airplane prop with several gallons of water.
Firefighters take a three-week class in order to become certified as aircraft rescue firefighters and be able to drive the ARFF. Kevin Tye, a driver and engineer at the department, lightheartedly said that when he heard participants would be allowed to drive the vehicle, his response was: “Are you sure?”
Thankfully, no one crashed the ARFF that day. After all, it cost the city about $750,000, City Manager Sarah Hensley said. Such vehicles typically run for about $900,000. But Wilson Jones, the now-retired president and CEO of Oshkosh Corp., is a University of North Texas alumnus and offered Denton a discounted price, Hensley said.
Once the groups had run through each simulation, they broke for lunch. Hensley and some of the other city officials mentioned they should come up with a way to thank the Fire Department for its efforts, hospitality and professionalism.
This was the second time Mayor Gerard Hudspeth has been able to participate. The educational components of the event were amazing, Hudspeth said. Experiencing firefighting in action allowed him to see the value of the equipment the city has purchased, he said.
Capt. Mike Holdsclaw led the planning for Saturday’s event. It took about two months of planning, with the department going into great detail to develop a curriculum for the day. But Holdsclaw said the department came together in the end to pull it off.
“Since getting through COVID, we’ve asked people to work so much extra,” Holdsclaw said. “It’s hard to get people, especially on the weekend. But I think everything went smoothly and I think all [the participants] appreciated it.”
Hedges said he felt the day was a success and helped everyone gain a better perspective of the department’s day-to-day operations to keep in mind for when the department makes future requests.
“And honestly, it’s a little fun for the instructors,” he said. “Some off-duty personnel came out as well. So it turned out really well. That’s one thing about this department: We teach ourselves and we like to teach other agencies and the general public.”
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.