Mary Ellen Taylor sat, tall and defiant, in her rocking chair inside her home. Her house was being moved on railroad ties, pulled by a team of mules from Quakertown to a cow pasture across the tracks in Southeast Denton, which in the early 1920s was the outskirts of town.
The city was forcing all her Black neighbors to relocate, either buying their homes or business properties for under market value to tear down or carrying them away from the white women at nearby College of Industrial Arts (the future Texas Woman’s University) under the racist rationalization that a new city park was needed but not a thriving Black community.
A few years earlier, Confederate soldier monuments began appearing in Texas, including in Denton, where hundreds had gathered to watch what the Denton Record-Chronicle then called “a very beautiful piece of work.”
The Ku Klux Klan also arrived and recruited hundreds of locals to ensure that it happened with arson, intimidation and violence, according to 2015’s “‘Removing the Danger in a Business Way’: The History and Memory of Quakertown” by Chelsea Stallings.
“Even when you look at the monuments, and many of them of a certain height and dimensions, they were intended to say that ‘the South will rise again’ and wanted people to look up to the monument in an almost intimidating way,” said Harry Eaddy, executive director of the Denton Black Film Festival.
In the 1920s, the razing of thriving Black communities, known as freedman towns and built by people who had been enslaved, had been happening around the country since the 1860s. In late May 1921, a month after Denton voters approved removing Quakertown, the Black Wall Street massacre occurred over a two-day period in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma. White neighbors attacked and killed their Black ones and burned 35 square blocks. Some estimates put the death total at 300 people.
From her rocking chair, Taylor watched the thriving community they spent 50 years building south of the college campus become a city park that only white people were allowed to enjoy. Taylor’s and other stories of Quakertown, including those of their white allies, were forgotten by those outside of the new Solomon Hill community in Southeast Denton for generations.
Now the Denton Black Film Festival, along with North Texas filmmakers King Hollis and Lindell Singleton, seeks to capture those forgotten Quakertown stories in a four-part documentary tentatively titled Quakertown, USA. But they need help raising funds to make it a reality.
“This is an American story,” Singleton said. “This is U.S. history and a story of us and therefore is relevant. It is worthy of being told. This is an American story and impacts how we all have lived and are living and will live in the future. We have to confront these things with a level of virtue. Yes, it is painful, but it offers opportunities for reconciliation.”
Some financial help is already in the works. On Wednesday, the Community Partnership Committee approved a recommendation to the Denton City Council to use $250,000 from hotel occupancy tax revenue to help filmmakers reach the estimated $500,000 needed, council member Jesse Davis said in a Thursday afternoon interview.
The move is another step city leaders are taking to remember Quakertown during the 100th anniversary of the freedman town’s forced removal at a time when the Black community finds itself under attack again by gentrification, the resurgence of Jim Crow laws and some white politicians doing their best to erase that history once again.
“To me it is personally very important to tell the story of this terrible thing that happened and that city government had a role in and the way that it formed the fabric of this city that we’re still experiencing today,” said Davis, who chairs the Community Partnership Committee.
That’s me on the left, grinning like I just met two great filmmakers. Great post-screening conversation tonight with @TheKingHollis and @Lindell153 (the duo behind tonight’s film “Echoes from the Hill”) and Mayor @ghudspeth1. Full of possibilities. #DBFF23 pic.twitter.com/xFTMXginRX— JesseLDavis (@JLDDenton) January 28, 2023
The idea for the Quakertown film was first mentioned in January at the Denton Black Film Festival’s screening of Hollis and Singleton’s Echoes From the Hill, a docuseries about Arlington’s Black community.
During a Q&A session, Davis said that council member Vicki Byrd, whose District 1 includes Quakertown and Southeast Denton, asked about making a Quakertown documentary. It turned out that Hollis and Singleton had been wanting to do one since 2016. They had done some research, started scripting it and created an initial presentation.
They have a history of producing notable documentaries such as Rising: The Hall of the Negro Life, A Place of Our Own and Echoes From the Hill.
Singleton said that Willie Hudspeth, who spent decades protesting the Confederate monument on Denton’s Square, had contacted him about St. John’s, an abandoned cemetery in Pilot Point that had the remains of former enslaved persons. Hudspeth wanted to clean it up, and Singleton and Hollis, who grew up in Denton, made a short documentary about the Denton activist’s efforts.
“Willie and I developed a kinship,” Singleton said. “He said, ‘If you think that what happened to Black folk was bad, let me tell you what happened with Quakertown.”
And so began their journey to uncover the story.
Seven years later, shortly after their screening of Echoes From the Hill, Eaddy and Davis approached them about making a Quakertown documentary. Hollis and Singleton mentioned the enormous amount of research they had done to capture those forgotten stories, which they stressed need to be told at a time when history is beginning to repeat itself.
“Listen, people need to understand that slaves were forbidden to read because knowledge is power, and the whole controlling factor of any narrative is if you don’t know it is past, you won’t know it is a prologue to what is happening now,” Hollis said. “The African American grew up fighting for political substance and power and always had cultural influence on people, and that has been growing, that is starting to turn into political power. The status quo is threatened.”
Singleton agreed. “We have to recognize that if you control narrative, you control the story, you control the people,” he said.
Now that the committee has recommended that the council help fund the film with $250,000 from hotel occupancy taxes, the next step involves getting it before the council for approval on a date that hasn’t been announced yet.
Singleton and Hollis plan to start packaging it in early summer with an eye toward production beginning in the fall if everything falls into place. They want not only to tell the story of the Black people who were affected by Quakertown’s forced relocation and how they rebuilt the community in Southeast Denton but also include the story of the white allies who tried to help them.
“Part of the fear isn’t just about telling stories of what happened to African American folk and the unfair corrupt system, which is a huge part of the story,” Hollis said. “Status quo is very much afraid to tell the story of the white folks who stood with the African American. We weren’t the only ones pushing back. There were white people who stood with us, and you never hear their stories. [They have been] lost in the history of time, and that is no accident.”
Singleton said that when they presented their idea to Davis and other council members a couple of days ago, they told them about one of the analogies that we live under is the prevailing myth that the Pilgrims and Puritans displayed unfathomable courage to cross the windy North Atlantic, seeking a place to thrive and raise their families and worship the God that they wanted to worship.
“How do the people come to form Quakertown and why do not they get to be part of that same ethos? They had come out of slavery and a horrible history of families being separated and their children being sold to buy pianos for slave owner daughters, all the horrors of child slavery in America,” Singleton said. “They believe that they have a place now. … These people in Quakertown followed the rulebook to a T, and they wanted this opportunity to live and thrive and raise their family and not have people trying to burn their s--t down.
“Even when they followed all the rules, they still had everything taken from them. Their school was burned down. How is their story, the emergence of the story, how is it any different than the courage that the Pilgrims and Puritans displayed? We have one story, a prevailing myth that permeates the founding of our nation, and that myth is considered beautiful. What happened to the colored folk? That same drive became Quakertown and not held to the same level of honor of virtue and beauty. That is one of the reasons we say it is an American story.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.