Mary Ellen Taylor sat, tall and defiant, in her rocking chair inside her home. Her house was being moved on railroad ties, pulled by a team of mules from Quakertown to a cow pasture across the tracks in Southeast Denton, which in the early 1920s was the outskirts of town.

The city was forcing all her Black neighbors to relocate, either buying their homes or business properties for under market value to tear down or carrying them away from the white women at nearby College of Industrial Arts (the future Texas Woman’s University) under the racist rationalization that a new city park was needed but not a thriving Black community.

Mary Ellen Taylor's House

Mary Ellen Taylor's house was moved from Quakertown to Southeast Denton in the early 1920s. 
Henry and Mary Ellen Taylor's house

Henry and Mary Ellen Taylor’s house from Quakertown.
St. John's
Buy Now

Willie Hudspeth stands at the entrance to St. John’s Cemetery, near Pilot Point, in 2021.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0