At the Denton City Council meeting in early June, no one wanted to be the Grinch Who Stole July Fourth, as council member Brian Beck said, or the “skunk at the table” due to costs, as City Manager Sara Hensley mentioned, by denying a request to hold the fireworks show near the animal shelter at North Lakes Park.
Located on North Elm Street, the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center has been providing animal services in Denton since 2015 at its location on the outskirts of North Lakes Park. Like other North Texas animal shelters, the shelter is full — with about 80 dogs and 50 cats, not to mention the small furry critters such as guinea pigs, a shelter volunteer told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Since dogs are able to hear up to 60,000 hertz, compared with humans, who can’t hear above 20,000 hertz, Animal Ethics, a public charity dedicated to animal rights, points out that fireworks are harmful to them and can cause anxiety and damage their hearing. The charity estimates one-fifth of animal companion disappearances are because of loud sounds, mainly fireworks and storms.
“The reaction of dogs to the sound of fireworks is similar to post-traumatic stress in human animals,” Animal Ethics says on its website. “However, this effect could be much more harmful in dogs, because they do not have the ability to rationalize their anxiety, or the possibility of an immediate cognitive response that allows them to respond to their fear. It is likely they experience a deeper and more intense form of terror. This is in addition to the noise phobia, which can be greater in some dogs due to personality differences.”
It’s part of the reason Beck decided at the June 7 council meeting to accept the role of the Grinch Who Stole July Fourth when he cast the only dissenting vote against the city parks board and the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club’s request to host the fireworks show near the animal shelter.
“I can’t in good conscience approve this request,” Beck said.
About a week has passed since the council approved hosting the fireworks show at North Lakes, by a vote of 6-1. Residents opposing the council’s decision have been contacting city officials and voicing their frustrations online. The Record-Chronicle contacted the city to find out what their plans are for the animals before the July Fourth celebration.
The plan includes hosting “Clear the Shelter Week” during June 27-July 2, with discount adoption rates, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye wrote in a Wednesday afternoon email. The shelter also will be giving products to adopters that aid in managing stress and anxiety in pets.
For the animals who don’t get adopted, Birdseye said Denton Animal Services has an internal sound system that plays calming music in every holding kennel. The shelter also will place calming diffusers in all dog and cat kennels to reduce stress from the fireworks.
The fireworks show will be held at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at North Lakes Park. Parking lots open at 7 p.m. Parking is $10 cash; debit and credit cards will not be accepted.
The money raised goes to support the many youth services the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club supports, including the Denton Kiwanis Children’s Clinic.
“It’s been one of our signature events for the veterans and patriotism,” club President James Hilton said. “It’s a chance to be proud of America even in the times that aren’t the best for everybody; we can come together and work through so many harsh and tragic events and stay together and united.”
Hilton said the club had several reasons for moving the fireworks from the University of North Texas’ Apogee Stadium:
- They had lost their direct contact there when Hank Dickenson, the Kiwanis Club chair for the fireworks event, retired as UNT’s deputy athletic director in November 2020.
- UNT wasn’t too responsive when the Kiwanis Club contacted officials last year about hosting the event at Apogee Stadium.
- The expense of hosting it at the larger venue would be too costly, and they were worried it would take away from the amount raised for the children’s clinic.
At the June 7 council meeting, the city parks board gave a presentation about plans for the fireworks show. They discussed why Apogee Stadium, where the Kiwanis had held the event for seven years before the pandemic, wouldn’t work and mentioned that their permit to host the 2021 fireworks show at Denton ISD’s C.H. Collins Athletics Complex was denied because of a number of safety concerns from the Denton police and fire departments.
North Lakes was the preferred location because of parking availability and its semi-remoteness, given the fireworks’ blast radius. Also, with Loop 288 and Interstates 35E and 35W nearby, officials said it would offer better access for traffic flow.
Birdseye said staff representatives from Denton’s fire, police and parks departments and animal services reviewed and signed off on the Kiwanis Club’s special event permit for North Lakes Park.
Council member Alison Maguire said she and other council members and staff didn’t anticipate “what a contentious issue it would be.”
“In my opinion, it’s too late to change plans for this year, but I intend to request that we solicit public input before a decision is made about next year’s show,” she said.
As Hilton mentioned on Wednesday, the fireworks launch location is just over a mile away from the animal shelter, and people will be able to “throw a blanket” on the soccer fields or the disc golf course to watch the show. He estimates about 90% of the city will be able to watch it for free.
“We lessened the booms,” Hilton said. “It will be just regular fireworks.”
The Kiwanis requested a co-sponsorship from City Council members in the amount of $25,370 to host this year’s fireworks show. The cost breakdown includes $8,640 for parks, $14,600 for police, $1,200 for EMS/fire and $930 for solid waste.
Hilton said he hopes people show up to adopt pets during Clear the Shelter Week.
“We’re hoping that it will help,” he said. “The big thing is to promote the adoption of the animals and find a loving home so they won’t have to worry about the day after.”