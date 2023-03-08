Decriminalize Denton's Nick Stevens
Decriminalize Denton member Nick Stevens speaks to attendees during the organization’s rally outside Denton City Hall in July. Since the ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses was passed in November, the Denton City Council has gone back and forth on how to implement it.

 Maria Crane/DRC file photo

During Tuesday’s Denton City Council meeting, City Manager Sara Hensley held fast to her defense for not implementing the will of 32,000 residents who passed an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses in Denton. Her defense is that implementing the ordinance that voters approved in November would violate state law.

“I’ve said it a thousand times and I’ll say it again, I do not direct the police chief. He gets his oath from the state of Texas,” Hensley told council members. “I could tell him to break the law, but that is not what I will do as a professional.

City Manager Sara Hensley
Denton City Manager Sara Hensley, shown in her office last year, said of the voter-approved ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses: “I will not sit here and tell you that I will violate state law. I will not do it.”
