City manager: Denton's abortion rights resolution can't be fully enforced

Marchers protest Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in downtown Denton, Texas, before the Denton City Council voted 4-3 to approve an abortion rights resolution. The ramifications of that resolution are now in question after the Denton city manager on July 18 wrote a letter to the council saying she would not be able to implement a majority of its recommendations.

In a July 18 letter to the City Council, Denton City Manager Sara Hensley argues that she will not be able to implement a majority of the recommendations from the reproductive rights resolution council members passed 4-3 in late June, including telling police how and when to investigate crimes.

Hensley also won’t be changing city policies and procedures related to implementing the new resolution because the Denton Police Department already has “an extensive manual of general orders addressing the response to and the investigation of crime, and revisions to those general orders will be made, if necessary, once the operational issues are resolved.”

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

