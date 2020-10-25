Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.