In his second-floor office at Denton City Hall East, Parks and Recreation employee Jason Barrow has become known for his affection for a fictional character in a comedic series about local government.
“I like to joke that I try to be like Ron Swanson and his views on dealing with the public,” he said, smiling. “Obviously, we can’t be that way because we wouldn’t have jobs. It became a running joke. I think it’s funny.”
It makes sense. Barrow, 39, is athletics manager for the Parks and Recreation Department. The sitcom Parks and Recreation debuted in 2011 and ran for seven seasons on NBC, and it’s now syndicated. Barrow has seen every episode.
“I was all excited about it,” he said. “I watched the first season and I said, ‘That’s OK.’ Then, the second season came out and I said, ‘That’s better.’”
The show features the professional and personal lives of employees of the Parks and Recreation department of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), one of the main characters, is director of the department.
He’s a Libertarian who hates government spending and wants to cut the city’s budget as much as he can. But his deputy director, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), is determined to increase government spending for more parks and recreational programs for people of all ages, eventually running for office and winning a seat on the Pawnee City Council. Their philosophies and belief systems often clash, but they are loyal to each other and to their friends and co-workers in the department.
“I’ve watched every episode multiple times,” Barrow said.
Although he’s a big fan of the show and Offerman’s character, he is not responsible for the Parks and Recreation memorabilia in his office — dominated by the life-size cardboard cutout of a scowling Ron in khaki pants and a tucked-in shirt. It is a perfect representation of Swanson’s personality — often unimpressed with people, obsessed with eating meat and avoiding vegetables and spending as much time as possible outdoors.
“It was just on my desk when I came to work one morning on my birthday,” Barrow said. “This has been going on for probably six years.”
Barrow first worked for Denton in September 2007 before leaving briefly for a parks and recreation job in Lewisville. He returned in 2011 as tennis center manager and, seven years later, was promoted to athletics manager. He’s married with four kids ages 6 to 10.
A co-worker weighed in on Barrow’s fondness for the show.
“Jason’s office decor definitely inspires some office banter and adds to the creativity of our workplace,” said Heather Gray, business manager and interim assistant director of Denton’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s become a ‘destination’ office. One time, my husband met me for lunch and he had to stop in Jason’s office to make sure and get a selfie with Ron Swanson.”
And hanging on a wall in his office is the “Swanson Pyramid of Greatness,” a guide to how a man can achieve superiority over other men, along with “The Many Faces of Ron Swanson.” He’s such a fan of the show that Barrow uses a background of Swanson’s office during Zoom meetings.
“The other joke is how my office is situated, no one can really tell if I’m here,” Barrow said, laughing. “But it’s all in good fun. I don’t despise the public like Ron Swanson does. I like my job. I like working for the public. I like being able to provide for my family, so I do not want all of this to come crumbling down.”