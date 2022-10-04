Construction is shown in July 2021 on Bell Avenue on the south end of the TWU campus. Bell could be in for another major project — a proposed 500-foot pedestrian and bicycle corridor on the north side of campus where Bell would be closed to vehicle traffic.
After months of construction, Bell Avenue on the Texas Woman’s University campus hasn’t been open for long, but Denton planners could return to the roadway, this time to permanently close a portion of the street to vehicles.
“TWU has been involved in conversations with the city of Denton regarding the closure of through traffic along Bell Avenue as well as the expansion of right of way along Mingo Road and North Ruddell Street for widening and pedestrian traffic,” said Matt Flores, a spokesman for TWU.
The last conversation TWU officials had with city planners about the issue was in August.
City officials acknowledged they’d received press questions about the Thursday meeting, but hadn’t replied by Tuesday evening. Social media posts about the upcoming meeting garnered both critical comments about the proposed project as well as remarks about the growing danger for pedestrians crossing Bell on campus.
The city has been investigating a project on Bell Avenue to “calm traffic and improve pedestrian and bicycle safety” along the corridor on and near the TWU campus, the city’s public meetings page says. The city is inviting residents to join the virtual meeting to give their feedback on their experiences on the roadway and how functional they think the street is. City staff will also be on hand to discuss the proposed road configuration and answer questions.
Bell Avenue divides the TWU campus, with numerous pedestrians crossing the roadway to reach both sides of the campus.
The proposed corridor could help with what Flores said is a growing volume of foot and bicycle traffic. Students, faculty and staff who use wheelchairs also cross Bell, with much of the movement happening between Chapel and Administration drives on the northern part of the campus.
“As the university builds up its east campus following its master plan, pedestrian traffic has already exploded and will continue to increase even more rapidly in the years ahead,” Flores said. “Safety for pedestrians and predictable routing for vehicular traffic are just two of the benefits of a temporary closure of the 500 feet of Bell Avenue between Chapel and Administration Drive. The risk of vehicle-pedestrian incidents is increasing each year.”
A TWU student was struck and killed by a driver on Bell Avenue in 2015.
A permanent closure of that 500-foot stretch of Bell would extend the safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and people who use scooters and wheelchairs, Flores said.