Bell Avenue in 2021
Construction is shown in July 2021 on Bell Avenue on the south end of the TWU campus. Bell could be in for another major project — a proposed 500-foot pedestrian and bicycle corridor on the north side of campus where Bell would be closed to vehicle traffic.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

After months of construction, Bell Avenue on the Texas Woman’s University campus hasn’t been open for long, but Denton planners could return to the roadway, this time to permanently close a portion of the street to vehicles.

City officials will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to hear public input on a pedestrian and bicycle corridor on Bell on campus.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

