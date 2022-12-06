Denton Fire Department Fire Station 9
Denton Fire Department members, including Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges, gather at the construction site of the new Fire Station 9, which will be built at Denton Enterprise Airport. The station will serve the city west of Interstate 35 and increase response times to that area.

 Jacob McCready for the DRC

The city broke ground Tuesday on its newest fire station, Station 9, located at Denton Enterprise Airport. The approximately $12 million project will allow the Denton Fire Department to better serve the airport and other areas west of Interstate 35.

As Denton’s population continues to grow, so must its emergency services. Not long after Station 8 opened in 2021, the department determined it would soon need another one.

