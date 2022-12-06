Denton Fire Department members, including Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges, gather at the construction site of the new Fire Station 9, which will be built at Denton Enterprise Airport. The station will serve the city west of Interstate 35 and increase response times to that area.
The city broke ground Tuesday on its newest fire station, Station 9, located at Denton Enterprise Airport. The approximately $12 million project will allow the Denton Fire Department to better serve the airport and other areas west of Interstate 35.
As Denton’s population continues to grow, so must its emergency services. Not long after Station 8 opened in 2021, the department determined it would soon need another one.
When it came to selecting a location for the next station, Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said, the department followed the data. It found the existing western stations — Stations 3, 5 and 7 — couldn’t respond to the airport fast enough.
“We started looking at data within our fire department which we took to city council last year to show we had a deficiency in the west side of 35,” Hedges said. “We could not get a firetruck out to this side in under four minutes, which is a [National Fire Protection Association] standard …”
Battalion Chief David Boots said Station 9 will cut down response times to the area “tremendously.”
And with recent news of airport fires and aircraft crashes in Dallas, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said the city thought it all the more important to support expanding the fire department.
“When you look at the unfortunate tragedy there in the Dallas airport, there’s kind of understanding of the critical nature of what we’re adding to this area,” Hudspeth said at the groundbreaking event. “It’s just really critical as we grow.”
The price tag for Fire Station 9 is an investment, Hedges said. CORE Construction, a company out of Frisco, was awarded $12,054,348 to build the station.
“This building to be constructed here is not just a 20- or 30-year building,” Hedges said. “The design of it is for the health and safety of our firefighters long term. We envision this lasting 60 to 75 years. Even though it seems like a large investment, you’ve got to really look at the long-term payoff.”
As for when the station will be up and running, Boots said the goal is to finish it by February 2024. Crews are prepping the site now, and construction will really take off next month, he said.
The fire department’s Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting truck, which is equipped to handle large fuel fires in the event of an airplane crash, is already housed at the airport. But once Station 9 opens, it’ll be joined by a fire engine, a squad truck that transports specialty supplies and a rapid intervention vehicle that’s good for putting out smaller aircraft fires.
The station can house up to seven personnel. But Boots said the department will start by stationing four people there. These firefighters will be some out of the 47 Denton firefighters specially trained in airport rescue firefighting.
“That’s also included with their structural firefighting,” Hedges said. “There’ll be a paramedic and the other specialty disciplines the department does. We’re really looking at all hazards. So, the ARFF component is just one more thing we needed to cover and protect the citizens of Denton and visitors to the airport.”
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.