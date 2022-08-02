Denton police
Denton announced five finalists Tuesday in the search for its next police chief, narrowing down a nationwide pool of 35 applicants to four men and one woman.

The city plans to conduct further interviews with the finalists on Thursday. As part of the selection process, the city is hosting a public reception from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the city's Development Services Building, 401 N. Elm St., where Denton residents can ask the candidates questions.

