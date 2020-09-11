If Denton wants to implement a community oversight board to review police use-of-force complaints, a city attorney says the local police association needs to be involved to get past certain limitations.
The ad hoc use-of-force committee met virtually Thursday to learn about how community oversight boards work in other Texas cities after expressing interest in the idea at a previous meeting. Some boards investigate allegations of police misconduct to then make recommendations to the police chief or sheriff, who can either accept or reject the recommendations.
“Can we have oversight of the Denton Police Department? Absolutely, I think we can,” said Michael Cronig, the deputy city attorney. “The question, though, is going to be in what form, and what are the responsibilities going to be of the people involved in that process?”
Cronig said the most legally defensible board for the city would be to allow the city manager to appoint a moderator called a “police monitor.” To have a citizen panel, he suggested the city do so through the meet-and-confer agreement with the local police association.
Local Government Code 143 protects police departments by allowing them to keep personnel files confidential and not release them to other agencies requesting that information. This can only be changed by local governments through the meet-and-confer agreement. The city of Denton would have to negotiate this change with the Denton Police Officers Association.
Without a meet-and-confer agreement, board members wouldn’t be able to see information that would be vital to providing their recommendations.
Getting the police association on board is crucial. If the oversight board doesn’t have the association’s buy-in, Police Chief Frank Dixon said they’d be stuck in a cycle of “What can we do? What do we do?”
“If we’re going to have oversight in Denton, I would certainly recommend that we involve the police association; we need their agreement, their input,” Cronig said. “Because if we put a process in that isn’t fair, that they see is biased against them ... they’re not going to support it, they’re not going to cooperate with it.”
Cronig also shared concerns that implementing a panel without negotiating a meet-and-confer agreement could lead to lawsuits from the police union or an individual officer asking the judge to rule whether confidential material could be accessed by citizens.
Yancy Green and Travis Nicholas, members of two different Denton police associations, expressed concerns that Cronig said are common across other cities: Will board members be fair? Will members remain tight-lipped about confidential information? How can someone who doesn’t know how police work is done properly judge an officer’s conduct?
“In my opinion, in order for something like that to work, I think you would have to have someone who not necessarily [is] police officers but who knows the field, knows the profession,” Nicholas said. “I feel like someone would have to have some kind of work and knowledge in a profession in order to pass judgment on someone’s profession.”
Nicholas’ example was a conversation he had about sitting on a medical review board, saying he doesn’t think he’s qualified for that to determine if a medical professional is doing their job properly because he doesn’t know the field.
Lilyan Prado-Carrillo, a representative of the Latino community, said the same could be said about City Council members. She said they’re members of the community who may not be experts yet in city policies, but they learn as they go and have staff to help guide them.
“I don’t believe that a person that doesn’t have that background in policing can’t be a person on this panel,” Prado-Carrillo said. “But I do completely agree, Yancy, that they have to be impartial, that they have to have the willingness to stand for the people and for the community, and the officers are part of that community as well.”
The committee’s next two meetings will help them finalize the recommendations they want to present to the City Council in October for the Denton Police Department, including whether they want to recommend adding a community oversight board.