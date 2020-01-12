The demolition of one part of the American Legion Hall Senior Center is scheduled to begin soon, readying the city building for an expansion and renovation.
Crews moved furniture and fixtures into storage before the holidays. Classes and programs moved to the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center for the spring and summer.
Those classes included a long-running partnership between the city and the Denton State Supported Living Center for some of its residents who participate in city programs, according to Caroline Seward, the program area manager for Denton Parks & Recreation.
Seward said she stopped by the rec center recently to see how things were going for the interim.
“They seem to be doing well over there,” Seward said.
City leaders have been planning for the renovation for a few years. It’s been almost a year since the Denton City Council received an informal staff report updating the council on the renovation project, which is expected to cost about $1.5 million.
The parks department initially set aside about $615,000 to renovate the senior center at Lakey and Wilson streets, at the southwest corner of Fred Moore Park.
The center is two buildings joined by a covered walkway. The south building was built in 1957, the north building in 2003. An architectural firm determined in 2017 that it would be too costly to repair the south building, which had foundation and structural problems.
The first construction estimates gave city leaders sticker shock. The architects went back to the drawing board and parks officials began cobbling together more money.
District 1 council member Gerard Hudspeth, who represents the area, said the building has been around so long that it's become a natural gathering place for the community. It remains one of the city's most popular rental venues, too, he added.
He also credits the center's programs — such as regular games of domino and bingo, along with social events — for helping the community's elders stay well and live long lives.
"With what studies say about older adults and the negative effects of loneliness," Hudspeth said, "we need to get it done for them."
He plans to advocate for the patio, an addition likely in jeopardy as the architects and parks officials work to keep costs down. The patio offers a covered seating area, close to the building's restrooms, that can allow visitors to sit comfortably outside and watch a pickup game of basketball or other activities in the park, he said.
"They need to have that interaction with the neighborhood," Hudspeth said.
Seward said the city has put together enough to pay for the project, with money coming from the parks gas well fund, bond interest earnings and park dedication funds along with the original $615,000 allocation.
The project is expected to be back before the City Council for final approvals in February.
If all goes well, the newly expanded and renovated building could be open for seniors and other east-side community programs at the end of November, Seward said.