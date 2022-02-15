Deputy Fire Marshal Jeb Miller investigates and takes pictures of a fire scene in a wooded area off Shady Oaks Drive and South Loop 288 on Tuesday afternoon. The Denton Fire Department was called out to a fire at a campsite, and firefighters had it contained in about 15 minutes.
The Denton Fire Department was called out to a fire at a campsite Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off Shady Oaks Drive and South Loop 288, authorities said.
Dark-colored smoke rose above the trees in the area around 1:40 p.m., but the fire was contained within 15 minutes, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson said. The fire was at a campsite used by people experiencing homelessness.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed authorities were called to a fire around 1:35 p.m. She said Shady Oaks Drive was closed from Woodrow Lane to Loop 288 until 2:26 p.m.
Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Fire Department, confirmed there were a number of people in the area when the fire began. He said one person suffered minor smoke inhalation but refused medical service or transport to a hospital. The department doesn’t know what caused the fire yet.
