The cause for several grass fires along Interstate 35E late Sunday is unknown, the Denton Fire Department said Monday.
The fire department was dispatched around 9:53 p.m. Sunday to the fires. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said callers were reporting grass fires along the southbound lanes of I-35E as well as a few along the northbound side.
Social media posts around 10 p.m. Sunday showed grass fires near Economy Inn & Suites at 820 S. I-35E. A Lake Cities Fire Department spokesperson said the department was also called out to the fires, some of which were near Buc-ee’s and north of Mayhill Road.