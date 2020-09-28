FlashingLights05.JPG

Police car Ffashing lights.

 Irwin Thompson

The cause for several grass fires along Interstate 35E late Sunday is unknown, the Denton Fire Department said Monday.

The fire department was dispatched around 9:53 p.m. Sunday to the fires. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said callers were reporting grass fires along the southbound lanes of I-35E as well as a few along the northbound side.

Social media posts around 10 p.m. Sunday showed grass fires near Economy Inn & Suites at 820 S. I-35E. A Lake Cities Fire Department spokesperson said the department was also called out to the fires, some of which were near Buc-ee’s and north of Mayhill Road.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

