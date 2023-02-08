A fire marshal estimated that a fire in the kitchen of Boca 31 caused at least $500,000 in damages Tuesday night, a battalion chief said.
The Denton Fire Department was dispatched to Boca 31, located at 207 S. Bell Ave., at 8:47 p.m. The first unit arrived on the scene at 8:48 p.m. since the Central Fire Station is located almost directly across the street from the restaurant.
No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. The fire occurred after business hours, which Boca 31's website lists as 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Multiple people called 911 after seeing black smoke coming out of a chimney.
Investigators have not determined the exact origin of the fire, Battalion Chief David Boots said. But they did narrow it down to the kitchen.
While firefighters had the fire under control by 9:05 p.m., Boots called the fire catastrophic. He said the restaurant lost all of its kitchen, rendering the business inoperable.
Fire units cleared the scene by 10 p.m. but investigators were still working until 11:45 p.m.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
Boca 31 posted a statement about the fire on social media Wednesday morning announcing that the Denton restaurant will be closed until further notice, but the Keller and Fort Worth locations are still open.