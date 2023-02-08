A fire marshal estimated that a fire in the kitchen of Boca 31 caused at least $500,000 in damages Tuesday night, a battalion chief said.

Boca 31 fire

The Denton Fire Department responds to a kitchen fire at Boca 31 on Tuesday night. Located at 207 S. Bell Ave., the restaurant is almost directly across the street from the Central Fire Station.
boca 31 fire inside
Buy Now

Inside Boca 31, which sustained damage from a fire Tuesday.

