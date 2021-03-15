The National Park Service has made an area of Denton part of the National Register of Historic Places after Randy Hunt spent years working to that end.
“With recognition of the area by the Texas Historical Commission and the National Park Service … maybe current council members and city leadership will realize the value of historic residential neighborhoods,” said Hunt, the president of Historic Denton. “This would become a surprise to residents who have watched failed leadership approve demo permits to continue the destruction of property within residential neighborhoods in the historic core of Denton.”
Hunt’s reference to “the destruction of property” applies to the demolition of three houses at the corner of West Hickory Street and North Texas Boulevard in December, all of which were built in the 1940s. In September, he stopped asking Denton officials for support in working with the Texas Historical Commission — the state agency that signs off on surveys used in the creation of historic districts.
‘Bolsters the area’
But Richard Cannone, the city’s planning director, praised Hunt’s efforts.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “It’s great that we have, in this instance, a local nonprofit rallying to support preservation in those districts.”
The national designation “is a recognition that is great and further bolsters the area,” he added.
The West Denton Residential Historic District — as the Texas Historical Commission has labeled it — includes hundreds of properties of varied architectural styles — in an area bounded by Hickory, Panhandle Street, Carroll Boulevard and Ponder Avenue. It includes the former location of the short-lived John B. Denton College, which was named, like the city and county, after the preacher and attorney who died in battle in 1841. The private college opened in 1901 on Denton Street, where Calhoun Middle School’s band hall now stands.
The area “is a primarily residential district … approximately one-half mile west of the Denton County Courthouse Square,” according to Hunt’s National Register of Historic Places registration form. “The district includes (in whole or part) ten divisions and subdivisions platted from the mid-19th century through 1925.”
Hunt’s home, built in 1906, is included in the district, as is Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer’s house, constructed 20 years later.
‘It’s extraordinary’
Greg Smith, federal programs coordinator for the Texas Historical Commission, said Hunt has accomplished more as a volunteer for historic preservation than he has seen in his career. The project has taken about seven years to complete.
“It’s extraordinary,” he said. “We don’t usually see this level of effort for a large and complex district that includes the initial survey and the nomination itself. It’s just not common.”
The West Denton Residential Historic District includes 472 buildings. Of those, 332 are primary residences.
“This builds on the first National Register listing by Historic Denton for Fairhaven and the use of the 45% tax incentive to rehab this building for renewed use in Denton,” Hunt said. “Historic Denton also has gained the acceptance for the Historic Resource Survey for the residential areas north of UNT, which includes the land gifted to the future university that was used for Vet Village to house veterans of World War II.”
That is the North Texas State Normal survey.
“It started in early 2018,” Hunt said. “Now, it’s been fully adopted by the Texas Historical Commission, the proxy for the National Park Service.”
The survey will be sent to the National Park Service, which will determine if that area will also become a National Register District.
‘Phenomenal job’
“Randy has done a really phenomenal job,” said Leslie Wolfenden, historic resources survey coordinator for the Texas Historical Commission. “We have worked closely on the district that was just nominated and approved. He provides the boots on the ground, doing all of the writing on this, talking to local neighborhoods and pulling together all of the history and research.”
Historic Denton started the effort to restore Fairhaven, built in 1965. The retirement home closed in 2007 and fell into disrepair before InvestCor Development of Austin agreed to fund the rehabilitation. Now, Fairhaven is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Park Service offers tax credits for property owners in National Register Districts who rehab and maintain historic buildings.