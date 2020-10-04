Jason Lata, the 44-year-old suspect in Saturday's assault at Buc-ee's, turned himself in before he was arrested Saturday night, according to Denton police.
Police department spokesperson Amy Cunningham stated Lata, a Flower Mound resident, turned himself in shortly before he was booked into the Denton City Jail at 10:40 p.m. He was contacted by police as part of the investigation and turned himself in on the warrant for assault causing bodily injury that police obtained, she stated.
Lata's bail was set at $15,000 and he was released after posting bail at 12:19 a.m., Cunningham stated. She stated the next step in his case will be having a date set for him to appear in court.
Dan Schochler, the victim of the assault, created a GoFundMe fundraiser Sunday morning for help paying his medical expenses.
"I was assaulted for peacefully protesting and standing up for myself," Schochler wrote on the fundraiser page, which had reached nearly $3,000 of its $5,000 goal by 11:30 a.m. Sunday.