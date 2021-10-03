Denton residents no longer need to opt in for yard waste collection and won’t have to pay additional fees for yard waste, but any bags left outside trash carts for pickup will add $5 to utility bills and unscheduled bulky items will result in a $25 fee.
These are a few of the changes the city’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department is implementing this month. Although residents won’t have to opt in for yard waste collection, anyone wanting that trash collected needs to place it in a city-issued cart ($20 through the city) or a kraft paper bag. Yard waste in plastic bags won’t be collected.
“Plastic bags are kind of the bane of our existence with recycling,” said Katherine Barnett, the city’s sustainability manager. “They don’t have a place in our recycling frame on the yard waste side. It’s just pure contamination. So unless you’re taking those bags to the appropriate processing facility, they’re just not going to be recycled.”
This will also help keep the city’s Dyno Dirt as pure as possible, said Eugene McKinnie, the deputy director of solid waste. The city makes compost and mulch products — known as Dyno Dirt — using the yard trimmings and recycled biosolids, according to the city’s website.
Not having to opt in for collection of yard waste — essentially brush — will streamline service, McKinnie said.
“We’re essentially driving down every street looking anyway,” McKinnie said.
Residents also don’t need to call customer service to have their brush pile collected on a certain collection date.
“What’s driving this is definitely internal efficiency, but also feedback we received,” Ryan Adams, a spokesperson for the city, said. “Not having to call in brush is extra steps customers don’t have to do anymore.”
For brush collection, there won’t be an additional charge to solid waste customers unless the brush pile exceeds 4 cubic yards — which the city describes as about the size of four washing machines. McKinnie said a charge of $18.75 per 15 minutes of work will be added to residents’ utility bill if they have more than 4 cubic yards.
Tree and brush limbs should be stacked into one pile.
“It must be cut to 4 to 8 feet in length, with the cut ends facing the street,” McKinnie said.
He said residents should have the brush ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on their trash collection day, and it should be at least 4 feet away from other trash carts.
If trash is left outside city trash carts, it won’t be considered a “bulky item” for pickup anymore, and residents will see a $5 charge for collecting bags outside a cart.
McKinnie described bulky items as things that can’t fit in a trash can — such as a couch or desk. Residents will still have to call to get bulky items picked up, and pickup of more than two items per week will cost $5 per item.
For bulky items that aren’t scheduled for pickup but are left at the curbside on pickup days, crews will still collect the item but there will be a charge of $25 per cubic yard on the resident’s utility bill.
“The bulk waste must be scheduled,” Barnett said. “That’s because we have one truck and we have to make calls based on that route.”