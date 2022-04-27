The body of 77-year-old drowning victim was recovered from Clear Creek on Wednesday afternoon, a day after the search began, according to a city news release.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew found the man’s body at about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday roughly 100 yards downstream from where he fell in at Denton’s Clear Creek Natural Heritage Area. The body was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the release.
Denton police and firefighters had been searching for the man since Tuesday afternoon, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson said. Crews paused the search Tuesday night because of limited visibility and swifter water, then continued the search Wednesday morning.
At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a woman reported her husband as a possible drowning victim and said he had been fishing at the time, the Fire Department spokesperson said.
As he was fishing, the creek bank gave way and he fell into the water, according to the news release. The woman said she saw her husband’s head go underwater and that he didn’t know how to swim, according to a police report.
First responders had difficulty locating the wife, according to the release, because of “muddy trails and limited access getting back to the creek.”
Crews were deployed from the Greenbelt access point off U.S. Highway 380, although they were ultimately unable to access the area from there due to large log jams and flooding, according to the release.
A drone was deployed to assist in the search, and the Lewisville Fire Department sent a dive team, the Denton Fire Department announced. Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens were requested to assist, and the Flower Mound Fire Department assisted with a submersible drone.
In total, 60 fire personnel, police officers, park rangers and Denton Parks and Recreation and Public Works personnel responded, according to the city.
