Bill Neu, a former Denton mayor and a longtime Denton pharmacist, was known for his quiet leadership in his church and his town. He served thousands during his career as a pharmacist.
Neu died Tuesday at the age of 85.
Neu was a member of First United Methodist Church for nearly 30 years. Church leaders penned a letter to their congregation to tell them of the “sorrow in the church,” which landed in members’ email inboxes Thursday night.
The letter listed Neu’s many contributions to his church and community. At least one church group had already made a symbolic gesture in tribute.
“The Wednesday morning men’s Bible study have updated their name to the Bill Neu Men’s Bible Study in his honor,” the email said. “Bill had a gracious heart for church and community, and he will be dearly missed.”
Neu didn’t think he was destined to ease pain and help parents patch up their children’s scrapes and bruises. When he got a job at a Whitesboro drugstore — the kind of shop that served treats and sodas while filling prescriptions and counseling patrons on the best balms, salves and over-the-counter remedies — he merely wanted to save money for a set of brand spanking new bicycle tires.
But it was a job that would stick. And it suited his steady temperament and ready kindness.
“I began to notice how well respected the owner of the pharmacy was and how he was dedicated to helping people who had medical needs, and sometimes financial needs because they couldn’t pay for the medicine and that sort of thing, and I thought, ‘That might be something I’m interested in,’” Neu told Denton Record-Chronicle business reporter Amber Gaudet for a profile about his retirement. He had left the neighborhood drugstore, Neu Pharmacy, that he had run since 1989.
He sold the business and had gone into semi-retirement, working for what is now Allen Pharmacy. He hung up his white coat for good in 2021.
Neu was born July 23, 1937. He graduated from high school in Whitesboro in 1955, married his high school sweetheart, Betty, and went to the University of Texas College of Pharmacy. He and Betty moved to the Denton area after he graduated.
He co-owned several North Texas drugstores (and worked behind the counter at them) before he opened the unassuming Bill Neu Pharmacy on Bryan Street. He served University of North Texas students who lived in the apartment complex across the street, and students frequently walked from their nearby rental houses to buy medicine and incidentals.
His patrons said he knew them and their families, and greeted them by name when they walked in. He’d often ask about customers’ children, and was well acquainted with Denton’s long-serving family doctors.
His interest in Denton went beyond his business. He ran for the City Council in the late 1960s. After serving three years as a council member, he was selected for the mayor’s seat in 1972. He served as mayor through 1975.
Neu’s civic service continued far beyond those years. He volunteered at the Denton Community Food Center and co-led the Searchers Sunday School Class for years.
The Rev. Don Lee, the senior pastor of First United Methodist Church, said Neu was among church members who showed up. He attended worship. He led Sunday school. He volunteered for ministries. For Neu, service was a spiritual discipline.
“What an honor it has been to be his pastor,” Lee said. “And on a personal note, he actually helped my daughter. She had taken some training to be a pharmacy tech. He gave her her first job in that field. I’m so thankful for his willingness to give her an opportunity to do that.”
When Lee was appointed to the church, Neu had already been an active member who had served in all sorts of leadership roles.
“He was one of those steady people,” Lee said. “We have a lot of people that you call saints or patriarchs of the church. Bill was one of them.
“People like that create a sense of community for our church, along with their spouses. Betty is very much one of those people. He was well loved and respected in our church.”
Lee said Neu’s presence was one of kindness, no matter where he was or what he was doing.
“I think what a lot of people would resonate with is that Bill genuinely cared about you,” Lee said. “There was no there was no question that when he was in that relationship with you, at that moment, that was the most important thing to him. And he was going to care about you and do whatever he could, within reason, to help you. He wanted you to be well, to know that you were cared about.”
Neu is survived by his wife, Betty, and their three sons, Bobby, Gary and Tim, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at First United Methodist Church of Denton, 201 S. Locust St. Memorials can be made to FUMC Denton General Memorials, the Denton Community Food Center or Hearts for Homes.
