Longtime local pharmacist, former mayor, dies at 85
Bill Neu is shown filling a prescription at Allen Pharmacy in 2021, the year he retired for good. Neu died Tuesday at age 85.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Bill Neu, a former Denton mayor and a longtime Denton pharmacist, was known for his quiet leadership in his church and his town. He served thousands during his career as a pharmacist.

Neu died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Bill Neu as mayor
In a 1972 photo, Denton Mayor Bill Neu gets ready for the Bicycle Day bike ride planned by the League of Denton Cyclists and the Parks and Recreation Department. 

