The Rodrigue family’s garage in north Denton caught fire on Halloween night, and the Denton community has rallied to help the family in any way possible.

That help included a benefit show that friends started organizing within an hour of the fire, Joey Liechty, aka DJ Yeahdef, said.

Daniel Rodrigue and Diamond Rodrigue pose for a photo on Sunday at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. The Denton couple’s home caught fire on the night of Oct. 31. No one was injured, but the family will be displaced for months.
Diamond Rodrigue accepts a bag of clothing from a donor during "Everybody Loves Rodrigue," a benefit show for her family, on Sunday at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. 
Joey Liechty, left, aka DJ Yeahdef, said the Denton community came together immediately after a house fire to set up a benefit show for the Rodrigue family. Yeahdef deejayed Sunday’s show, which was headlined by Brave Combo.

UAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

