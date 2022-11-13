Daniel Rodrigue and Diamond Rodrigue pose for a photo on Sunday at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. The Denton couple’s home caught fire on the night of Oct. 31. No one was injured, but the family will be displaced for months.
Joey Liechty, left, aka DJ Yeahdef, said the Denton community came together immediately after a house fire to set up a benefit show for the Rodrigue family. Yeahdef deejayed Sunday’s show, which was headlined by Brave Combo.
Organizers set up a silent auction table before "Everybody Loves Rodrigue," a benefit show for Daniel and Diamond Rodrigue and their family, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.
The Rodrigue family’s garage in north Denton caught fire on Halloween night, and the Denton community has rallied to help the family in any way possible.
That help included a benefit show that friends started organizing within an hour of the fire, Joey Liechty, aka DJ Yeahdef, said.
Locals showed their support for the displaced family during “Everybody Loves Rodrigue” at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios on Sunday evening. Performers included Brave Combo, Python Potions, Fishboy and DJ Yeahdef.
Daniel and Diamond Rodrigue said it was remarkable to see how quickly the community came together for their family in their time of need.
“I’ve never been more thankful for seeing the community come together like this,” Daniel said.
The Rodrigues are journalists who write for the Dallas Observer, and Daniel is a professor at Dallas College. After the two married, they moved to their Denton home in 2018.
After news of the fire broke out, friend Bruce Burns set up a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $33,000 from about 420 donors.
During the show, Diamond received a bag of clothing from a donor. She said the number of donations for their two young children, Chloe and Harrison, has taken a burden off her and her husband.
She said strangers have reached out to her through Facebook Messenger, and neighbors she’d never met have shown their support.
“People are showing up for us,” Diamond said. “It’s an incredible feeling.”
Liechty told the crowd they could donate money at the bar and they could bid on items in the silent auction, which included vouchers for brisket from Bliss Barbecue, toy bundles from Detail Junkees and a $50 Rubber Gloves admission certificate.
“We just want to make sure they’re taken care of,” Liechty said before the start of the benefit show.
Justin Goode, who co-founded the Instant Film Society with Daniel, said the Denton community has gotten so much from Daniel’s photography at music shows and events.
“They’re also just wonderful, lovely, sweet people that just share the love with other people, and to have an opportunity to give back is super important,” Goode said of the Rodrigues.
Liechty said setting up the show was the right thing to do because of how much the Rodrigue family has given back to the community.
“It was the easiest thing in the world to do because it was the right thing to do, and everybody agreed on that,” Liechty said.
UAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.