Ben Esely, owner of The Bearded Monk, recalled the last time he was attempting to present The Hoppening.
It was February 2020. Esely said he was standing outside his dad’s hospital room, calling brewers and brewery owners just before the 2020 edition of the India Pale Ale (IPA) beer festival slated for March 15 of that year.
The World Health Organization, however, on March 11, 2020 — four days before the event — declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
“We saw the way the wind was blowing and we canceled it at the last minute … it was the last thing we were going to do and then COVID hit,” Esely said.
Now, two years later, Esely and The Bearded Monk welcomed back brewers and beer lovers for the 2022 edition of The Hoppening. The event, which is a celebration of the popular IPA brew, welcomed dozens back into the establishment, as they were able to try new releases from breweries and listen in on a guest panel of brewery owners.
However, for Esely, Saturday’s event was more than just another gathering, it was a sign of life.
“Having people back in is eye opening. It wakes us back up again. It adds that liveliness, that energy, when everybody hangs out,” he said.
Esely recalled the past two years as they fought to uphold COVID restrictions, noting they remained open with drive-thru sales and Uber Eats. He added, unlike local neighbors Harvest House and East Side Denton who had to close, he was able to remain open because the business did not have a liquor license.
“We kept going. It wasn’t great,” he said.
“If we were Chilis and Wal-Mart, we wouldn’t have had nearly as much of an issue,” Esely added. “But we’re not. We’re a small place and it’s just the five of us here. It was tough. Really tough.”
While COVID cases across the nation are falling, Esely said he has had many conversations with local businesses, noting, “we’re not through this.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of March 9, the current 7-day average of new cases has fallen 28.8% compared to the previous week. A total of 79.2 million COVID cases have been reported in the U.S. as of March 9.
Data from the city of Denton reported just 20.1 new COVID cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 27 to March 5. The city’s data also reported there are 22,727 active COVID cases.
“People like me are still walking a razor’s edge. But now we have extra debt,” Esely said with a laugh. “We’re still in the weeds. Everybody may be getting out of their house but it’s still hard to pay rent and to buy stuff as prices are going up.”
Inflation is now top-of-mind, with Esely saying some local establishments are reporting price increases of nearly 40%.
“There’s not a lot of looking back. It still feels like we’re in the middle of it,” he said.
As for Saturday, brewers and owners from Dallas-based Four Corners Brewery Company and Celestial Beerworks, as well as Fort Worth-based Fort Brewery, shared thoughts on new trends, favorite brews and what hops they enjoy.
The panel included Betsi Good of Four Corners, Brian Burton of Hop and Sting Brewery, Sandra Murray of Fort Brewery, Matt Reynolds from Celestial and James Harrington of Turning Point Beer.
“Having that panel of people in the same room at once — that doesn’t happen,” Esely said.
When asked what his plans were for Saturday after finally being able to put on this event, Esely’s response was quick and simple.
“I’m going to enjoy some beer.”