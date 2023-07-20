Broken and faded stones mark the graves of people who have been dead and buried for more than 100 years in an abandoned historic cemetery amid a wooded area near the parking lot of Baylor Scott & White’s Heart Hospital off Mayhill Road. Two veterans — a Confederate soldier and a Union one — were buried here among the underbrush and trees that hide the historic cemetery from public view.
Filled with overgrowth, surrounded by a small broken chain-link fence, the Pagetown Cemetery is difficult to find on this Wednesday morning. It’s hidden between the hospital and railroad tracks. The only way to get there seems to be through the hospital’s parking lot.
Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation co-founder and President Gary Steele, a Vietnam veteran now in his 70s, didn’t have trouble finding it. Since 2019, Steele has been tracking down veterans buried in cemeteries around Texas to set markers on the graves with a QR code for people to learn more about the soldier’s story and their service to the country.
So far, they’ve collected about 8,000 stories that can be found on their website. They’ve set up about 800 markers in four cemeteries of the 42 located in 12 counties around Texas. They raise funds for the 6” markers, estimated to cost about $20 each. They also work with local groups and nonprofits to care for the cemeteries and help do the research.
Steele said they are the only organization that offers this type of program.
“Texas museums will honor a war, a Medal of Honor group or Purple Heart but don’t do anything to honor those veterans who were cooks, mechanics and infantry,” Steele said.
Steele is in the process of capturing the stories of the veterans at Pagetown Cemetery to put in the database as part of their ”Remember Them Forever” signature program. The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation has teamed up with the city and United Rental to host a cleanup of the historic cemetery off Mayhill Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27.
The cleanup will involve removing the underbrush and trash, which was left behind by an encampment of homeless people who were forced to move when the cemetery was discovered. They were living outside of the fence in the woods around it.
“If we can get all this brush out of here, it might eliminate the homeless problem,” Steele said.
Steele plans to bring their 40-foot bus: a mobile veteran museum they take to churches and schools to educate children about Texas’ veterans. They plan to set it up as a cooling station for volunteers who come to help with the cleanup and a staging location so people can donate items to the Denton Community Shelter on Loop 288.
Our Daily Bread operates the shelter in conjunction with Monsignor King Outreach Center and has a list of needed items available online. Those items include:
- Hygiene such as soap, deodorant, travel-size body wash, shampoo and conditioner and toothpaste as well as XL pull-up Depends and toilet paper
- Clothing such as men’s and women’s underwear, men’s pants sizes 30 to 36 in waist (all lengths needed), men’s sweatpants and T-shirts and bras (sizes 32, 34, 36, 38)
- Summer survival items such as travel-size aloe vera gel, bug spray and bite cream, neck fans, backpacks and sunscreen
- Pet supplies such as cat and dog food and waste bags
It turns out the Pagetown Cemetery is a family cemetery with graves that date back to Willie McGaughey’s death and burial in 1881. He was only 5 years old.
The cemetery, Steele said, was named after the Page family, which has about 30 members buried there. Two Pages — John B., who was 74; and John M., who was 44 — died within seven years of each other in 1879 and 1886.
J.N. Page, who was born in March 1847 and died in 1912, had received the deed to the cemetery from his father. After the son’s death, Page’s wife signed an affidavit claiming that Page didn’t have any children whom to deed the property, Steele said. The deed record, he said, still has J.N. Page’s name listed and nearly everyone forgot about it.
Steele was able to track down the descendants, a family of Page’s brother, and said he got them to agree to allow him to clean it up. He’s hoping to replicate what they did at Oakwood Cemetery near downtown Denton with markers and a historical display.
In a July 7 email to the Record-Chronicle, city of Denton Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said a historical marker would be eventually placed at the cemetery.
On Thursday morning, the Record-Chronicle met with Steele and Tim Brannon, the treasurer for the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation, at the Pagetown Cemetery. They host an annual induction ceremony to honor and recognize not only Texas veterans who were buried — or still living — but also those who made a difference in the lives of veterans at the local, state and national levels.
They honor veterans in four categories: valor, service, support and patriotism.
Last year, they inducted four Black veterans from the Seminole Nation who were Medal of Honor recipients and buried at the same cemetery in Brackettville: Pompey Factor, Adam Paine, Isaac Payne and John Ward, all of whom served as Indian scouts for the Union army.
Steele reiterated that while museums around the state do cater to the war or people from their county or city, they don’t cater to the individual veteran.
“We’ve got veterans who served for four years, and then they got out and went on to do great things,” Steele said. “Then we have guys like Jere [Delano], who is on our board, and you see him walking down the hall and he’s got on his veteran’s hat, and you wonder, ‘What did he do?’ Well, he’s got five air medals from Vietnam and was almost shot down twice. So those are the stories that we get.”
Steele also mentioned another veteran, Samuel Tankersley Williams, who graduated from Denton and became a three-star general. Williams commanded the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War.
But as Brannon pointed out, most people in Denton are probably only familiar with Major Audie Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient and known as “one of the most decorated soldiers in World War II.”
“Other than Audie Murphy, there’s no other individual celebrated from here,” Brannon said.
The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation is working to change that.
