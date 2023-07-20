Broken and faded stones mark the graves of people who have been dead and buried for more than 100 years in an abandoned historic cemetery amid a wooded area near the parking lot of Baylor Scott & White’s Heart Hospital off Mayhill Road. Two veterans — a Confederate soldier and a Union one — were buried here among the underbrush and trees that hide the historic cemetery from public view.

Filled with overgrowth, surrounded by a small broken chain-link fence, the Pagetown Cemetery is difficult to find on this Wednesday morning. It’s hidden between the hospital and railroad tracks. The only way to get there seems to be through the hospital’s parking lot.

Markers at Pagetown
The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation has teamed up with the city and United Rental to host a cleanup of the historic cemetery off Mayhill Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

