Vince Baugher sat at a roundtable Saturday with local community members from the North Texas area to discuss the importance of community.
The Baha’i Faith of Denton hosted “Building Vibrant Communities,” a one-day workshop at the American Legion Senior Center. The workshop wasn’t meant to persuade people to join the Baha’i religion but to start a conversation about the ongoing concerns faced by the country and the Denton community.
Baugher, the local Baha’is’ corresponding secretary, got feedback on how to improve the Denton community using guidance from the Baha’i religion. He used the guidance to consult on how to build a vibrant, united Denton community and what makes a community stronger.
The Baha’i religion believes all the founders of the world’s great religions have been manifestations of God and agents of a progressive divine plan for the education of the human race.
People who attended the event broke into small groups and discussed a theme regarding the community.
In Bahai’s concept of consultation, when a person offers a perspective, that idea no longer belongs to that individual, but rather to the entire group. It allows freedom to discuss weaknesses without attachment to personality.
Discussions in cooperation and mutual assistance with community members, such as supporting local businesses, were shared.
“I tend to think of the neighborhood as the people who live there, but it’s also the businesses that we support,” Baugher said during the discussion.
Participants discussed social media reactions to certain laws that have been passed. Participants praised the fact they have seen a lot of sharing of support for those who have been affected by legal issues or a crisis.
“I’ve seen some posts that have been shared a lot and that seem to inspire people’s hearts,” Baugher said. “Honestly, I get moved anytime I think about it.”
Dallas resident Jacqueline Drakes said she was invited to participate and share her thoughts at the gathering.
Drakes discussed the importance of wellness of humanity and freedom from prejudice. She said she doesn’t want people to hate or have a bias against a race. She wants to have common ground and be treated the same.
Drakes said it was productive and she learned something new that she will take back to her community.
“It’s a worthwhile investment of my time and energy to be here, and I’m glad that I was extended the invitation and had the opportunity to participate,” Drakes said.
This event will follow up with a Sunday picnic at Fred Moore Park. The picnic will include arts activities, a barbecue and mutual sharing of grassroots service efforts.