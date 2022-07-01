A year after a fire almost entirely destroyed the business, the Denton Sewing Center reopened Friday morning to serve local crafters at its original building. Risen from the ashes, the business's owner said “it’s better than ever.”
“It’s like I was a 10-year-old waiting for Christmas for six months,” co-owner Paul Weigenant said. “I knew something was coming, but I didn’t know what it was. I was real excited, and the excitement just continues to grow.”
The center was in operation for 35 years before the fire. Paul and his wife, Debbie, took over the business from her family in 1992.
But their family business came to a halt in the early hours of May 24, 2021, when passersby reported smoke coming from the sewing center at 1504 Malone St. The couple’s daughter, Jennifer Spillane, is facing trial on allegations she purposely set fire to the building.
The Denton Fire Department determined the building was a total loss. Since then, the couple continued operations out of an adjacent smaller building.
But with support from the community, the center is ready to get back to its roots, Paul said.
“We’re gonna stick with what we’ve known for the last 36 years,” he said. “Selling sewing machines, repair work, having classes. We’ll be able to open the classroom back up now that the store’s back open.”
Paul said the building needed a complete overhaul, costing roughly $500,000 for all the renovations.
“Eighty percent of the brick is the same, and some ceiling joints, but everything has been replaced,” Paul said. “New electrical, new air conditioning, new windows, new doors, new lights, new floors.”
A fundraiser last summer for the center raised $37,500. Paul said he felt blessed.
“With the help of the community, we’ve been able to stay open,” he said. “We’ve been able to retain all of our employees and save up enough to hopefully open the store up successfully.”
Starting Friday, the business is now open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We’re open and we’re here to help [the community] continue to sew and continue to grow the sewing business,” Paul said.
The pending arson case
Spillane, the owners’ 46-year-old daughter, was arrested and charged with arson, a second-degree felony, in connection with the fire at the Denton Sewing Center. Spillane faces two additional arson charges in connection with fires at the Holiday Lodge motel on May 20, 2021, and behind Drug Emporium on May 24, 2021.
In a previous interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle, Debbie Weigenant said her daughter has struggled with mental illness and addiction for years. She said Spillane started using heroin in 1999 and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and dissociative identity disorder in 2003.
“The person that set my building on fire wasn’t my daughter,” Debbie said in late May 2021. “She hasn’t been in her body for a long time. … Until you actually experience what it’s like living with or having a child or someone that you love mentally ill, you don’t understand it.”
Spillane has been previously charged with theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Spillane was booked May 26, 2021, on the three arson charges.
She remained in the Denton County Jail as of Friday. A bail amount is not listed in her booking record.
After seeing their daughter struggle for years, the family sees a silver lining in her incarceration, Paul Weigenant said.
“We know where Jennifer is, we know she’s taken care of, and we’re still praying that she gets some help,” he said. “I’m not sure what the legal system will end up doing with her. But we sleep better at night because we know where she is and that she’s safe.”
Spillane’s case is being handled in the 462nd District Court presided by Judge Lee Ann Breading. Her next court appearance is a status hearing on Aug. 17.
A second-degree arson felony carries a sentence of up to $10,000 and two to 20 years in prison.