Denton firefighters expected their total call volume would be about 18,000 last year, accounting for more growth in the city and following trends of similar increases from previous years.
But by the end of 2021, the Denton Fire Department reached 20,000 calls for the first time. And that’s not expected to be an anomaly.
“We were not expecting that 20% increase in the year,” said Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the department.
The number of 911 calls to the Fire Department were actually higher than the 20,620 calls in the final total, but the department removed a few hundred calls from the winter storm in February 2021, citing the event as an anomaly.
“We backed out right around 600 calls for service,” Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said. “Really for about four days, there was above what a normal call volume was. … Overall, we still made that many calls, but if you want to look at trend cycles, you have to remove anomalies. We want to make sure we’re true in our predictions.”
COVID-19-related calls in the last two years totaled 208 in 2020 and 268 in 2021. Hedges said that category of calls is based on first impressions from 911 calls and the dispatcher taking the call. Calls are usually logged with that code on first impression if someone says they have symptoms.
Emergency medical response calls made up about 60% of the department’s calls, with service calls making up the second tier at about 14%. That call code is very vague and could be anything from an investigation into odors, public service calls or cleanup of debris in a street, Boots said. The call code with the fewest calls was severe weather and natural disaster, with only six calls.
“With the way we’ve been trending over the past five or six years, we were expecting possibly 10% [increase] but not a full 20 [percent],” Hedges said. “We were diving into the districts, particularly what areas are driving the increase. EMS, roughly 65% of calls for service, had a 16% increase from previous years.”
The call volume has jumped each year from 14,854 in 2018 to 16,242 in 2019 and 16,435 in 2020.
There was a much smaller increase in calls from 2019 to 2020, which Hedges believes was a result of COVID-19. Fewer people were out in the early months of the pandemic, resulting in fewer calls, and people had a fear of going to the hospital.
“We were getting periodicals from our industry about people suffering an increase of heart attacks because they were scared of EMS and going to hospitals for treatment,” Hedges said.
Once that fear eased a bit, there was an increase in calls.
“I have a presentation that shows the last half of that year, our calls were actually higher month-to-month than what they were in 2019,” Hedges said.
Station 8 on Colorado Boulevard, which opened last year, is the only entirely new fire station built in the city since 2007, but the next few will come much quicker.
With that increase, the department has more publicly begun talking about a 10th fire station. Station 9 is tentatively set for completion in fall 2023, while Station 10 will come later this decade.
Hedges said they’ve narrowed down to putting a 10th station at U.S. Highway 380 along Thomas J. Egan Road through mapping and analytic software. A municipal utility district will be developed there soon, and that area is expected to be annexed into the city eventually.
Farther south, development at Hunter Ranch, Cole Ranch and Robson Ranch would drive the need for at least two more fire stations — but preferably three, according to a consulting firm the city hired.
“These three stations would be at the end of this decade into the next one,” Hedges said. “That’s an important piece, to do the long-term planning and securing property at today’s rates and not in 10 years.”