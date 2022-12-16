As Denton residents band together to oppose Bell Avenue closure, will their petition help?

For years, Bell Avenue has served as the easiest route for people north of University Drive to reach Quakertown Park, where festivals are often held; the historic Downtown Square, where good food and music awaits; and Interstate 35E, which leads to Dallas one way and the casinos of Oklahoma the other.
It’s a slow route for commuters at 20 mph cutting through the Texas Woman’s University campus and requires students to use the crosswalks. But it’s a formula that has been working for at least the past 10 years — a time during which no accidents or pedestrian injury or death have occurred.
It's a far safer route than closing the street would be, a TWU-requested project the city approved recently, Denton resident Pam Spooner told Denton City Council this week.
“Today, Bell has the same traffic-calming devices that are in place on the streets bordering every Denton ISD campus. Marked crosswalks. Signage. Flashing lights. Traffic lights in appropriate places. And 20 mph speed limits,” Spooner said.
“You have deemed these mechanisms as appropriate for all schoolchildren for their safety, but by closing Bell to taxpayers and vehicles and school buses and city buses, you are deciding that TWU students and staff, who are all adults, somehow need exceptional protections in excess to those given to children.”
Spooner was one of several residents who have appeared before council or submitted comments opposing TWU’s request to close 550 feet of Bell Avenue from Chapel Road to Administration Drive.
TWU spokesperson Matthew Flores said that the university wants to close the road because of safety concerns for its growing student population. Those like Spooner who oppose TWU’s plan pointed out, as acknowledged by some council members, the alternative routes — Elm, Locust, Mingo and University — are less than ideal.
It also doesn’t “prioritize safe travel,” the No. 1 goal of the city’s mobility plan, as Spooner pointed out Tuesday evening.
“That is a noble goal and accomplished and supported in many ways, but actions always speak louder than words,” Spooner said. “And the direction that five members of this body with two opposed gave on the 18th of October by city staff to proceed with the project to close Bell to through traffic does not prioritize public safety.”
New council, same request
On Oct. 18, council members voted 5-2 to allow staff to move forward with drafting an ordinance to close 500 feet of Bell Avenue at TWU’s request. They then would have to vote on the ordinance as an individual item at a future council meeting.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council members Brandon Chase McGee, Chris Watts and Vicki Byrd voted to approve it. Former council member Alison Maguire was the vote to give them the majority.
Council member Jesse Davis and Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck, whose district includes TWU, questioned why the other council members were willing to close the road for several reasons, many of which have been echoed by the majority of residents who oppose the closure, the Record-Chronicle reported in an Oct. 18 report.
“This is not solely about pedestrian safety,” Davis said in response to Hudspeth’s claims about why the corridor needed to move forward. “This is campus beautification and is not our taxpayers’ responsibility. … This doesn’t increase pedestrian safety and gives over a road that taxpayers paid for in the first place.”
Since then, residents who oppose the closure have been banding together to voice their concern, appearing at council meetings and starting the petition “Save Bell Avenue,” on Change.org.
“The Denton City Council has voted to close Bell Avenue,” the online petition reads. “Why? Because they are giving it to TWU! Not only that, but they are spending millions of dollars to make it perfect for TWU. If you are not happy with the way your tax dollars are being spent. Please sign the attached petition and let them know that Bell Avenue belongs to the taxpayers of this city, not TWU who pays no property tax of any kind!”
As of Friday afternoon, the online petition had received 151 of the 200 signatures requested, with some petitioners reiterating what has been said in comments to the city or at City Council meetings.
Richard Waddell pointed out in his comment that Bell Avenue is a thoroughfare for many people, and closing it was shortsighted and hasn’t been discussed publicly “beyond the slimmest of ways.” He reiterated what Davis had claimed at the Oct. 18 meeting: that there are better ways to make Bell Avenue a safer route, such as with pedestrian mitigation bushes along the sides of the street, as Davis had also mentioned.
“Keeping pedestrians safe is 50% the responsibility of the pedestrian, many who don't understand how simple it is to walk safely,” Waddell wrote. “They need to watch at all times where they are walking.”
Trinity McCarty, who said she was a TWU student, said in a comment to the online petition that closing Bell Avenue would hurt students who commute to the university and would cause a lot of issues.
“We already saw all the issues we had when they closed Bell for construction a few years ago, so we can already tell that closing it permanently will result in unimaginable traffic jams,” McCarty wrote. “It will also cause people to drive through the nearby neighborhoods to connect through, which could increase the danger of accidents involving children in those neighborhoods.”
Safety measures
TWU’s request to close Bell Avenue isn’t a new one.
In late September 2021, City Council voted not to move forward with TWU’s request to close Bell Avenue from Chapel Road to Administration Drive as part of the Mingo Road and Ruddell Street expansions. The road would be open only to pedestrians and bicyclists as well as to emergency vehicles and deliveries that needed to be made.
At the time of the request, Bell Avenue had been closed for construction at McKinney Street between College and Texas Streets. The new closure proposed similar alternative routes, including Mingo and Ruddell, both of which will be under construction for their expansions.
“Ruddell is wholly inadequate to be the new Bell,” Davis said at the time. “It just doesn’t cover the same territory, even as redesigned with the behavior patterns. The way that we drive those roads is simply not a replacement.”
A few years earlier, Bell Avenue completed a reconstruction through TWU’s campus, repairing the curbs and the gutters and rebuilding the street, as the Denton Record-Chronicle reported in April 2017. The detour routes the city established left a lasting negative impression of what residents could be dealing with if the council allows TWU to move forward and establishes alternative routes.
But no doesn’t always mean no, especially when a change in council members happens.
Flores told the Record-Chronicle in early October that TWU had been involved with ongoing conversations with the city about closing Bell Avenue along with the expansion of the right of way along Mingo Road and North Ruddell Street to widen it for pedestrian traffic.
A virtual meeting for the closure of Bell Avenue was held on Oct. 6. with TWU staff and city of Denton staff on hand to answer questions. Christopher Johnson, TWU chief of staff, said that closing the street was part of a proactive plan to address growth.
“I’ll just say that the growth on the east of campus is exploding,” Johnson said. “So you know the number of pedestrians crossing Bell Avenue is going to grow almost exponentially, I would say, in the next several years.”
The 50 residents who attended were divided over the closure. One resident who lived on Texas Street south of the campus claimed they didn’t mind the minor inconvenience if it meant students who walk around on campus all day would be safe.
“They are just as much part of the Denton community as anyone whose only real interest in this project is their interest in getting through the neighborhood as quickly and efficiently as possible,” the resident said in a comment read by city staff. “A safer, stronger TWU makes for a safer, stronger neighborhood, and stronger neighborhoods is how we continue to create a stronger Denton.”
In a recent interview with the Record-Chronicle, Flores claimed that closing Bell Avenue was a conversation TWU has been having for many years. He also pointed out that though the road would be closed to vehicular traffic, the city and the taxpayers would still own the road, which means they’ll have to be the ones to maintain it for the university.
Flores said the Bell Avenue closure is part of the university’s five-year plan to include more residential space and make way for the new health science building and a larger academic building the Legislature recently approved.
“But again, it’s our position that safety is the overriding factor,” Flores said.
