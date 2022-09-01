Denton City Hall

A proposal before the Denton City Council regarding expanded protections for locals in possession of marijuana is dead after failing to reach consensus Tuesday evening.

Five years ago, two longtime Denton Municipal Electric employees were terminated, allegedly for breaching their supervisor’s trust. They filed a lawsuit alleging the city had violated the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Texas Whistleblower Act, according to a July 14, 2017, Denton Record-Chronicle report.

Mike Grim, DME’s former executive manager of power supply and legislative and regulatory affairs, and Jim Maynard, former energy project development manager, claimed the city had violated the whistleblower act when they were terminated “on the basis of deliberately falsified accusations, and defaming them after the fact, in retaliation for their prior reports to City Attorney Anita Burgess about a leak of certain confidential information regarding the proposed Denton Energy Center, information that was provided by then-current city council member Keely Briggs to the Denton Record-Chronicle, the local daily newspaper, and was then published online,” Texas’ 5th District Court of Appeals Judge Ken Molberg wrote in an opinion Monday.

Download PDF Fifth District's Majority Opinion
The court's opinion on the city's appeal.
Download PDF Fifth District's Dissenting Opinion
Judge Bill Pederson III wrote this dissenting opinion.

