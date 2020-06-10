Marchers for the Black Lives Matter movement showed Wednesday night that they were in for the duration, donning tan T-shirts emblazoned “Our Path Forward” and spelling out what that means for Denton, for Texas and for the nation.
The march was easily the second largest in as many weeks in Denton. Well over 1,000 people started at the foot of the Confederate statue — whose days on the Square are now numbered. But instead of marching for miles, the crowd headed down East Hickory Street and made a stop in front of the Denton police headquarters before winding their way back to Quakertown Park. They settled in to hear several speakers from the bandstand where, three years ago, a sculpture of bluesman Pops Carter stood for only a few months before it was vandalized.
The youngest speaker, Lauren Moore, told the crowd she had just graduated from Guyer High School.
“There’s no going back to regularly scheduled programming,” Moore said. “We each have a voice to make noise about the things that matter.”
Desteny Edwards, who was credited for organizing much of Wednesday’s march, said activists were seeking abolition and what that might look like not just in policing, but in the education, health care and criminal justice systems.
“We have to learn together and learn what radical change looks like,” Edwards said.
Laws that criminalize social problems — homelessness, drug addiction, poverty — make it easier for policymakers to ignore them, she said.
“That isn’t justice,” she added.
She joked with the crowd that they were going to have to take some initiative and not rely on others to learn new ways of tackling those problems.
“Research don’t mean a Twitter friend,” Edwards said, although their group has a recommended reading list on their Instagram page. “It would be a shame to rely on others to do that for you.”
(Such recommended reading includes Angela Davis’ influential book, Abolition Democracy: Beyond Empire, Prisons and Torture.)
She also reminded listeners of a new etiquette — that black voices must lead the chant, and to not expect to be thanked for supporting the movement.
Speaker Tulla Moore also reminded the listeners that words matter.
“Liberation work is love work,” Moore said. “There is no room for the language and tactics of oppression.”
Out in front of the police department, Denton native Christopher Umunna punctuated his talk with occasional chants, including “Reform is not enough” and “Give us a name!” — referring to the Denton police officer who shot Darius Tarver six months ago who has not been named publicly.
Some activists nationwide, and recently in Denton, have called for defunding the police. Umunna disputed that defunding police would be a destructive act.
“It’s the process of creation,” he said, adding, “We rely on the police to come to solve all our problems they are wildly un— ...” until the crowd’s cheers drowned him out.
The organizers challenged the listeners to stay with the movement and keep asking themselves what they can do to make progress.
“I’m no longer a bird with clipped wings,” said Gavin Williams. “It is now time to be seen.”