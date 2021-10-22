All but one among Denton's City Council predict new districts will be bad for locals

Every member of the Denton City Council — save one — predicts new political districts proposed by the state Legislature will be demonstrably worse for locals.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, the one outlier, said Friday he’s withholding judgment until he sees how responsive representatives might be under the new system.
“That really is what I’m looking for, not a map that meets a certain thing or nets a certain result,” Hudspeth said. “I’m looking for an elected representative that is responsive and addresses concerns and answers questions.”
Every other member of the council was quick to say at least one of the three proposed maps would result in worse representation for Denton voters.
The U.S. House, Texas House and Texas Senate maps drafted by legislators, gradually made public and updated beginning in late September, were still awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s final approval Friday afternoon.
The map of U.S. House districts took the most consistent flak from City Council members. The congressional and state Senate maps both split Denton and left large portions lumped in with more rural western counties. The state House map drew the least amount of fire, owing in part to the fact that every proposed district lies entirely within Denton County or a neighboring county.
Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, represents nearly all of Denton County in the U.S. House.
Under the map proposed by state legislators, Burgess’ District 26 would elongate and curve to include all of neighboring Cooke County, a smaller portion of Denton County and roughly the southern half of Wise County.
Excluded from his district would be the bulk of the city of Denton and all of Krum. Burgess’ district would retain the southwestern chunk of Denton, including Robson Ranch and the proposed future sites of Hunter Ranch and Cole Ranch.
Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Gainesville and parts of Denton would have the same representative …
The most densely populated portions of Denton instead would fall into District 13, which would include the northern part of Wise County and 36 other counties west and north into the Panhandle.
District 13 is currently represented by Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo.
“That means that someone has the job of representing Amarillo, Wichita Falls and Denton,” council member Jesse Davis said Wednesday. “And that’s just impossible to expect that Denton would get adequate representation … much less exemplary representation.”
That was a common refrain among Davis’ council peers, but there was a diversity of opinion regarding why Denton appeared to have been targeted.
Council member Alison Maguire saw the changes as somewhat direct attacks on Denton voters, and she described the issue in partisan terms.
Denton County might find itself with five state House districts instead of the four it currently holds.
“There was a time when Denton was a reliably red area, and that time is over,” Maguire said Thursday.
Council member Brian Beck described the situation Denton finds itself in as more of an attempt by the politically powerful to remain in power.
“Sometimes that’s partisan, and sometimes it’s a particular interest in a particular location,” he said.
This redistricting cycle, Beck said, seemed to include a lot of instances of Texans in suburbs and urban areas having their voices diluted. He said he sees partisanship as at least the consequence of these power struggles, if not the source of the problem.
Council member Deb Armintor directly called for the end of partisan gerrymandering when asked what she thought about the legislative process that resulted in the three proposed maps.
“This gerrymandering happens to be blatantly designed to favor the GOP, and I’m opposed to that; however, I’m opposed to any kind of gerrymandering,” she said.
Council member Paul Meltzer said the redistricting process must have been the fastest, most abbreviated process in living memory, which has brought disappointing results for locals.
“I think it is possible to do a good job swiftly, but that’s not what happened here,” Meltzer said in response when asked about the Legislature’s process.
Council member Vicki Byrd said the lack of opportunity for input from local governments was concerning to her.
She said it felt as if legislators created the maps with the assumption that regular folks would have blinders on and not notice their voices were being diluted.
“It’s kind of like you’re slapping me in my face and telling me you didn’t,” Byrd said Thursday.
Proposed maps first started to publish publicly online in late September. Meltzer proposed during an Oct. 12 special City Council meeting that the council pass a resolution opposing the state’s proposed U.S. House redistricting map.
“It will inevitably lead to our being represented by someone with little to no ties to our area and will hurt constituent services for Dentonites,” he wrote in the presentation.
The council agreed to withdraw a formal vote on the resolution during the subsequent meeting on Oct. 19 because they no longer felt a resolution would result in practical changes since the maps were already headed to Abbott’s desk.
Several council members, including Mayor Hudspeth, said either the Legislature’s process was too swift or the city simply had too much of its own business to manage for it to have been feasible to put up a fight against the state-level process.
“By the time we would have been able to actually make a resolution, it would have been moot,” Meltzer said Friday.