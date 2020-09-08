Although alcohol-related crashes and crash fatalities have largely dropped this year in Denton, arrests for driving while intoxicated haven’t, police say.
The Texas Department of Transportation has recorded about 3,900 vehicle crashes each year in the city since 2016. As of Aug. 31, more than halfway through 2020, there have been 1,792 crashes in Denton, according to TxDOT.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have had a hand in the decreased number of crashes, Denton police Sgt. Bryan Cose said.
“We saw a distinct drop-off in the number of vehicles on the road [in April] and, along with that, a drop-off in the number of crashes reported to the police department,” said Cose, the sergeant over the traffic unit. “What we’re seeing now is that those crash numbers are coming back up to more normal levels.”
Cose said the department was averaging about 400 to 600 crash reports every month in 2019. This year, there were 500 crashes reported to Denton police in March and 190 in April.
Lives lost
Of the 17,482 crashes in Denton between Jan. 1, 2016, and Aug. 31, 2020, 790 were alcohol-related and 164 were drug-related, according to TxDOT. The 65 fatal crashes included 11 alcohol-related deaths and 12 drug-related deaths.
“Driving while intoxicated is a serious and potentially deadly offense,” Cose said. “To drive safely, you have to be able to concentrate, make good judgment and quickly react to situations. When you’re intoxicated, you lose those abilities.”
Alcohol-related crashes in Denton led to the death of a 10-year-old boy and his father in 2018, a 21-year-old motorcyclist and his 19-year-old passenger in 2017, and a 16-year-old pedestrian in 2016. Two separate crashes in 2018 led to intoxication manslaughter charges: A 27-year-old driver was charged in the death of a 22-year-old, and a 17-year-old driver was charged in a 58-year-old man’s death.
Drug-related deaths include a 51-year-old intoxicated pedestrian who was hit by a car in 2020, a 28-year-old woman who hit a median on Interstate 35 in 2019, and a 33-year-old motorcyclist who was killed when another driver failed to yield the right of way in 2018.
Nine of the fatal alcohol- and drug-related deaths occurred along I-35, which Cose said is also where many DWI arrests occur.
“There are a few hot spots in town,” he said. “Obviously the busier roadways, there’s just more traffic there. For example, Fort Worth Drive, there’s quite a few DWI arrests made there. We also get a lot from the interstate, and a lot of those are called in by concerned citizens reporting a vehicle that’s weaving or not driving properly.”
Arrests haven’t gone down
With fewer cars on the road, there are fewer car crashes — alcohol- and drug-related or not — but arrests for DWI haven’t gone down.
Denton police have made 2,327 DWI arrests since 2016, with each year except 2019 logging about 400 arrests, according to data from the department. The number jumped to 711 in 2019, but Cose said police don’t have sufficient data to determine if the increase was due to an increase in efforts on their part or if there was an increase in offenses.
“We want to send a message, loud and clear, that driving while intoxicated due to alcohol or drugs is highly dangerous, potentially deadly and will not be tolerated in Denton,” he said.
As more people were staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, there were fewer vehicle crashes, home burglaries and public intoxication reports between March 10 and May 12 compared with the same time frame in 2019, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said in May. Despite that, Dixon said driving while intoxicated was an outlier because those reports increased by 4%.
“Even with the bars closed, we have not seen a noticeable decrease in the number of DWI arrests being made,” Cose said. “I think a lot of people think about when they go to a bar, maybe having a plan [to get home safely], but they need to remember also, make plans if they’re going to a friend’s house or drinking at home.”
Prevention, enforcement and prosecution
The Denton Police Department implemented its DWI Strategic Plan in 2019. It’s a five-year plan with a goal of reducing drug- and alcohol-related crashes within the city by focusing on prevention, enforcement and prosecution.
“Under prevention, we’ve tried to increase our public information campaigning, and we’re doing that under #DWIFreeDenton,” Cose said. “We’re working with our counterparts at the universities, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and even the school districts to stress the dangers of driving while intoxicated.”
Enforcement ties in with encouraging people to call 911 if they see someone driving improperly. The prosecution aspect includes saving all available evidence for cases and determining trends with the district attorney’s office.
Part of this plan also means strengthening relationships with bar owners and managers to help people find other ways to get home after a night out rather than getting behind the wheel themselves.
“We try to maintain a presence as much as possible in the areas where there’s lots of bars like Fry Street and the Square, to encourage people to think twice before driving,” Cose said. “Those officers are also encouraged to locate intoxicated pedestrians who may look like they’re going to drive and keep them from getting behind the wheel.”