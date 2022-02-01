A municipal utility district outside Denton city limits will soon get fire protection services from the Denton Fire Department as the developer prepares for annexation into the city.
It’s on pen and paper that the Denton Fire Department will provide fire and emergency medical services to Municipal Utility District No. 16, which will become a residential community on about 550 acres west of Denton’s city limits. The Denton Fire Department is also working with other area departments to make sure the residents who live there before the development is complete get emergency services while Denton’s Station 9 is being built.
“This is the first [MUD] that formally came to the city,” Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said. “We expect to have discussions with other upcoming MUDs.”
An ordinance that passed through the Denton City Council last week established fire protection services for the MUD and initially brought $300,000 in revenue to the city.
This will bring in $1,367,750 in fire protection facilities capital fees. Once all the homes are built, it’s estimated the city will collect $795,520 in 2029 through the fire tax. After the area is annexed into Denton’s city limits and the MUD is dissolved, residents will no longer pay fire taxes; instead, they’ll be paying city taxes.
The capital fee was negotiated based on the number of single-family, multifamily and commercial units expected to be built there by 2029, and the fire tax is 16 cents per $100 property valuation for property owners in the area. Current proposals show 1,523 single-family lots, while commercial planning isn’t set yet.
Scott McDonald, Denton’s director of development services, said the consent item for this MUD came before the Denton City Council in 2020.
Municipal utility districts can be created by the Texas Legislature or the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. MUD No. 16 is between Old Stoney Road, Jackson Road and FM156, located west of Denton on U.S. Highway 380 and southwest of Krum. Developers requested the city’s consent in 2020 since the project will be located in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, which spans 5 miles outside of city limits.
Hedges said calls out to MUD No. 16 won’t affect Denton’s fire and EMS call volume in the area currently.
“The big thing on this is infrastructure takes [at least] 12 months,” Hedges said. “We don’t expect residential development for 12 to 14 months. … We’re talking to Ponder, Krum and Denton County Emergency Services to see if there’s an interim agreement to initiate closer coverage during the interim while Station 9 is being built, and eventually Station 10.”
Current maps proposed to city officials show Denton’s Station 9 planned for Denton Enterprise Airport and Station 10, set for completion later this decade, planned for U.S. 380 at Thomas J. Egan Road. The MUD would be covered by Stations 3 or 5 in the meantime before Station 9 at the airport is up and running by about fall 2023.
“This subdivision intends on annexing,” McDonald said. “It will become part of the city, so it’s important the city is providing fire protection.”
Hedges said the agreement will fund operations, but it will also fund future Stations 9 and 10. He said conversations on interim coverage is important because the MUD may be in the Denton jurisdiction for fire protection service, but it’s ultimately in the best interest to make sure the nearest fire station is dispatched for an emergency.
“There’s a woman in Prosper who lived within a mile of a station [but she wasn’t in its jurisdiction] and her husband passed away,” Hedges said. “That’s a huge issue on how these MUDs sign out contracts with fire. You have to look at adjusting the response area to find the nearest station. … As this area eventually annexed into the city, there needs to be a city of Denton fire station.”