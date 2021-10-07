For people who survive a drug overdose, a licensed counselor in Denton said there are several resources available to them after the initial treatment to target the root cause for addiction — mental health struggles.
Drug overdoses can be accidental or purposeful, fatal or close calls. Loved ones are left behind to mourn a lost life when an overdose is fatal, but what happens when someone survives an overdose? Richard Godoy, who helps victims and their families as the Denton Police Department’s victim assistance coordinator, said help for overdose victims typically comes in the form of treating mental illness.
“Usually what ends up happening is [overdose victims] are taken to the hospital,” Godoy said. “Obviously, they’re going to be medically cleared. I’m not sure what the hospital will do as far as the medical intervention … but in terms of the mental health, I’ll follow up with the individual. call them to visit with them and talk to them, really — find out how they’re doing and establish that rapport.”
Godoy, a licensed counselor who also has his own private practice, said he works with anyone who is a victim of a crime if the Police Department assigns him a report to follow up with.
“I’ll follow up with them and provide whatever assistance that they’re needing in that moment,” he said. “A lot of them are going to be homeless and drug-addicted, so it’s going to be trying to help them get into some sort of facility. A lot of the time I’ll provide counseling because I can, and anything with that is going to be free of charge. If they’re referred to me through [Denton County] MHMR, I see them pro bono.”
Godoy said one of the first things he tries to help victims with is to get them detoxed, then they address the underlying issue.
“What’s driving the behavior? It’s usually some emotion, it’s usually something that happened to them, that is driving … them to use,” Godoy said. “They don’t want to think about it, they don’t want to deal with this pain.”
At Medical City Denton, spokesperson Dana Long said they offer compassionate care and crisis stabilization and refer support to people who experience drug or alcohol overdoses.
“Depending on individual circumstances and their physician’s recommendations, patients may be referred to inpatient or outpatient chemical dependency treatment, or case managers may also provide community references and services appropriate to the required level of care,” she said.
The type of overdose also helps determine the type of treatment offered. Long said there would be different protocols depending on whether someone accidentally overdoses by taking too much of their prescribed medication versus someone who overdoses on a drug they have become addicted to.
“A lot of [the accidental overdose] could be maybe somebody had an injury and as a result of the injury, they’ve been prescribed medication like opioids, and they can become addicted to that,” Godoy said.
For someone who has overdosed as a result of addiction, Godoy said he’ll work with MHMR or other colleagues around Dallas-Fort Worth to find a resource.
Denton police and firefighters can administer naloxone, a fast-acting remedy for an opioid overdose, although the Fire Department administers it more often than police. In 2020, Denton paramedics used naloxone on patients 90 times, while police used Narcan — a device that delivers naloxone — four times. A Denton police sergeant said firefighters/paramedics are typically dispatched first to overdose calls.
At the end of the day, Godoy said further treatment comes down to a choice.
“I would have to look at where the individual is and again, you kind of have to look at somebody’s willingness,” Godoy said. “Are they really willing to do the deal and change their life if they’re addicted? Are they wanting to take that step to change? Because it’s scary.”
Godoy said if someone declines his offer to help, he’ll respect their wishes, but leaves his contact information with them anyway just in case.
“That’s out of respect and boundaries,” he said.