A viral video shows a man being arrested on the University of North Texas campus Wednesday in what a university spokesperson said was a case of criminal trespassing and disrupting a meeting.

The video shows campus police arresting a man outside the UNT Union Building on Wednesday afternoon. In the video posted to Twitter, a person recording the arrest questioned officers and asked why the man was getting arrested. The person recording the footage asked officers if they had verified the man’s student status.

