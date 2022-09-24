A viral video shows a man being arrested on the University of North Texas campus Wednesday in what a university spokesperson said was a case of criminal trespassing and disrupting a meeting.
The video shows campus police arresting a man outside the UNT Union Building on Wednesday afternoon. In the video posted to Twitter, a person recording the arrest questioned officers and asked why the man was getting arrested. The person recording the footage asked officers if they had verified the man’s student status.
In the video, the man said he was a registered student and was not taking classes this semester. He said he was on campus attending a job fair event.
“I am a student. They keep trying to tell me I am not a student,” the man said during the arrest.
UNT police released a statement after the arrest.
“At 12:06 p.m. UNT Police Department was called regarding a disturbance at an event inside the UNT Union,” a UNT Police Department statement said. “When officers arrived, organizers of the event indicated that there was an individual creating a disturbance. Officers talked to the individual and asked him to leave the event. The individual continued to create a disturbance and was arrested related to this. No force was used related to this arrest."
A UNT spokesperson told The Denton Record-Chronicle via email that the man who was arrested was last enrolled in courses in fall 2021 and had not taken any courses this year. The man was jailed on suspicion of criminal trespassing and disrupting a meeting, according to the spokesperson.
The Denton Bail Fund posted on Twitter that they had received about $1,193 in donations.
“Once funds hit our account, we will have enough for the 10% for a bond company, but we are hoping to fundraise the full $2.5K needed to bail him directly out of county so that he is not beholden to a bondsman after his release,” reads the post.
A Denton Bail Fund representative told The Record-Chronicle that lawyers are determining what course of action should be taken in the case.