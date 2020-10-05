The Denton City Council has delved into the legal ins and outs of a police use-of-force civilian advisory board’s access to confidential information but hasn’t voted yet to officially create an oversight board for the Denton Police Department.
City staff and the chairwoman of the use-of-force ad hoc committee presented the committee’s final report to the City Council during a work session Monday. Staff also presented an ordinance to adopt the committee’s recommendations, but the council won’t vote until Oct. 13 at the earliest.
Council members got through the recommendations fairly quickly but spent about an hour discussing an advisory board’s access to confidential information. The model for a civilian oversight board the committee voted in favor of 10-4 is an advisory board that would report directly to the police chief.
“The way the ordinance is written, this board will not have access to that confidential information unless there’s a change in the Legislature or the meet-and-confer agreement,” Deputy City Attorney Michael Cronig said.
A draft of the ordinance says the police chief has the authority to allow board members access to department records necessary to carry out its stated purpose, but this excludes information made confidential by the Texas Local Government Code Chapter 143 unless the Legislature changes that or the city goes through the meet-and-confer process.
Chapter 143 protects police departments by allowing them to keep personnel files confidential and not release them to other agencies requesting that information. This can be changed only by local governments through the meet-and-confer agreement. In Denton, the city would have to negotiate such a change with the Denton Police Officers Association.
Investigations of police misconduct are confidential if an officer wasn’t suspended for at least one day, demoted, bypassed for a promotion or indefinitely suspended.
Cronig said the advisory board wouldn’t be subject to the Texas Open Meetings Act — the law that provides the public access to governmental bodies’ meetings.
“The law is very clear when you get into personnel matters,” council member Jesse Davis said. “The committee that can see those records behind closed doors have the ability to do that. You can’t say you want a TOMA committee meeting … [where] everybody gets access. … If you want [the board] to properly advise the chief, under the current law, you have to give them the opportunity to meet confidentially with the chief.”
The city’s meet-and-confer agreement will expire in 2023. The use-of-force committee didn’t recommend in its final report that an advisory committee get access to confidential information.
If implemented, the ordinance draft says the advisory board will be made up of 10 members. Each City Council member can appoint one civilian. The city manager can appoint a member of the Police Department excluding the chief, a member from the Denton Police Officers Association and a representative of the City Manager’s Office.
Board members would reflect the diversity of the Denton community, serve two-year terms and serve no more than three consecutive terms. Citizen board members won’t be compensated for their time.
Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth, Davis and council member Deb Armintor recommended City Council members not be allowed to serve until two years after they finish serving on the council.
Armintor also expressed concern that the Denton Municipal Officers Association wouldn’t be represented. The association formed in December 2016, driven by racial tension, as a part of the Texas Municipal Police Association. She said the ordinance should include that union.
“I’m not going to tell the chief who he needs to appoint,” Mayor Chris Watts said. “I think the chief needs to have someone there he chooses from his department. If he wants representation from both, that’s OK.”
The board would discuss and provide feedback on not only use-of-force policy and training but also bias-based policing, racial profiling and mental health, which can all lead to an officer using an excessive amount of force.
“It’s not intended if Officer Smith, to pick a [fake] name out, is having a problem, it’ll go in front of the board,” Cronig said. “There’s no intent dealing with specific officers’ personal problems, but the bigger picture of mental health and bias-based policing that could contribute to use of force.”
Recommendations the board makes to Police Chief Frank Dixon aren’t binding, and the chief would issue an annual report including the board’s work, its recommendations and whether or not he rejected, accepted or implemented recommendations.
“I think [an advisory board] could be incredibly helpful,” Dixon said. “The diversity of voices represented in that is probably one of the most important pieces of the entire process. It does no good if I’m listening to the same like-minded people across the board.”