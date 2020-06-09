A new ad hoc committee will examine the Denton Police Department’s use-of-force policies, a move proposed by Mayor Chris Watts in response to ongoing community protests over police brutality.
Watts developed the proposal after many residents asked him about the Campaign Zero challenge first made by Barack Obama in 2015. As president, Obama challenged the nation’s mayors to reduce deadly conflicts between local police and the community.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon told City Council members during a briefing Tuesday afternoon that he has personally followed the campaign since 2016. When he came to Denton to lead the department in 2018, he reviewed its policies and saw that Denton city police already follow the campaign’s most well-known metrics — 8 Can’t Wait.
The slogan describes use-of-force policy changes that have been shown to save lives.
For example, no city of Denton police officer can use a chokehold, the type of restraint that killed New York City resident Eric Garner in 2014.
Even though Denton police adopted all eight reforms, Dixon said he welcomes the feedback on what the community wants from its police department.
“This is going to bring our community together,” Dixon said during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting.
But he also cautioned that rigid policies can increase the risk that officers end up in the no-win situations the community and the department want to avoid.
The community review was proposed after almost nightly protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
Local organizers joined Black Lives Matter, an international human rights group founded in 2013, to host marches, lectures and sit-ins, most emanating from the downtown Square.
Tensions rose after the city ordered a nightly curfew in advance of a protest planned for June 1.
Police estimated about 200 people would march, but about 5,000 turned out, Dixon said.
A few high school students helped swell the ranks through their own organizing efforts, sources told the Denton Record-Chronicle. Some parents joined the march.
Members of the Denton Police Department, including Dixon, joined the march. But after the crowd filed down East Hickory Street from the Square, several different factions broke off.
Police had worked to build relationships with the organizers so that officers could block traffic and improve safety during marches. The June 1 protest stretched those plans and resources when the march broke apart and headed into four different directions, Dixon said.
“If there was a time that something went wrong, that would have been it,” Dixon said.
Later that night, Denton police arrested two individuals and sheriff’s deputies arrested two others. Someone spray-painted a veterans memorial on the southwest side of the Square, but no other property damage was reported with that or any other protest in the past 10 days.
Nor have there been reported injuries. Organizers provide extra water and sports drinks at marches and sit-ins. Marchers coach each other on pandemic and other safety measures. Volunteers regularly round up empty bottles and pick up litter.
Community tensions receded after city officials ended the curfew two days early, Dixon said. Moreover, the department doesn’t expect to have any problems providing service as protests continue.
Watts told fellow council members that his conversations with constituents told him the work is needed, particularly after a point that two separate people bent his ear over the same issue.
“They both had different takes and ideas about the same policy,” Watts said.
Several callers, including activists with the local Black Lives Matter movement, called into the council meeting just prior to their vote Tuesday night. They questioned whether limiting the committee’s work to use-of-force policy discussions would address the root problems for the long term.
“This is serious, what we’re doing right now,” said Chris Avant. “I don’t want to [still] being doing this 10 years from now.”
“Changes need to be made,” he added. “We have failed. All of us have failed.”
Council members debated whether the committee structure Watts proposed would meet the community’s needs, but agreed that urgent action took precedent.
At least 20 people or more could be appointed to the committee, some based on their current leadership and others for their roles in the community.
Callers and council members also called for local activists, younger voices and people affected by racial profiling or police brutality to be included.
Watts said there are spots on the committee for community groups as well as both universities and North Central Texas College to delegate a student representative.
Ultimately, council members Deb Armintor and Keely Briggs opposed the committee’s creation in a 5-2 vote, citing their concerns about the committee’s membership.
It wasn’t clear when the committee would first meet, although it’s likely that its meeting would be organized virtually.
The resolution requires the committee to report back its findings and recommendations to the City Council by Sept. 15.