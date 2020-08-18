Plans to paint “Moors Lives Matter” on the streets surrounding the Courthouse on the Square in the next week will move forward without city approval, Denton activist Queen Janata Montgomery told the Denton City Council during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Montgomery was scheduled to speak to request permission to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the four city streets surrounding the historic courthouse downtown, but amended her request.
Montgomery said “Moors Lives Matter” would be painted instead “because the Moors are the heirs and the owners of everything,” referencing what she said was a 1976 court case mandating that African Americans be reinstated as “Moorish Americans.”
“The Queen will not be subjected or conform to any rules, regulations, policies or procedures to be able to speak before the city of Denton about painting all four streets surrounding the Denton County courthouse of downtown Denton ‘Moors Lives Matter’ or about any other matters going forward,” Montgomery said. “Arrangements will be made immediately to paint the streets within five days of the commenced day of Aug. 18, 2020.”
It was unclear what court case she was referring to.
The city attorney informed Montgomery that painting on city streets without permission would constitute criminal mischief. Seemingly excluding herself from the group subject to prosecution, Montgomery thanked the council for reminding the public they could be criminally charged for defacing city property, saying she has heard rumors of plans to deface what she will paint on city streets.
“That definitely needs to be a public announcement that if the situation of the streets are painted, people just can’t think they can deface or try to paint over what is going to be on the street — they can be prosecuted,” Montgomery said.