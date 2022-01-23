Sign outside Denton's City Hall
Jeff Woo/DRC

Sara Hensley, who has served as Denton’s interim city manager since February 2021, applied to take over the role in full.

She and 42 other people applied for the city manager job, and the field has since narrowed to 11 candidates.

Also among the applicants is David Gaines, who is currently an assistant city manager and chief financial officer for the city of Denton.

Tiffany Thomson, the city’s director of human resources, said City Council members would review those 11 semifinalists and select their five favorites by Jan. 28.

Council members will interview those four finalists — plus one alternate — in a closed session during Feb. 22’s council meeting, if all goes according to plan.

City officials are scheduled to offer the job to their favorite candidate on Feb. 25, which would tentatively have the new city manager in the position by March 21.

Hensley was named interim city manager this past February after former City Manager Todd Hileman accepted the city manager job in Palm Desert, California.

Hensley joined the city government as an assistant city manager in May 2019 and was promoted to deputy city manager in August 2020

City officials initially delayed the search for a full-time city manager because of the May 2021 municipal elections, but the search was further delayed to accommodate a search for a replacement city attorney after Aaron Leal left and took a pay cut to be the city attorney in Royal Oak, Michigan.

