Gov. Greg Abbott visits Denton
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to a crowd at Denton Calvary Academy during “Parent Empowerment Night” on Monday. He came to town to discuss his educational priorities and to press for education savings accounts, which would allow parents to use tax monies that would have been used for their children in public school and apply them to private, charter or magnet schools, or for home schooling or other alternative education and materials.

 Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Gov. Greg Abbott was met with protesters outside Denton Calvary Academy, where he spoke Monday evening during the local stop of his “Parent Empowerment Tour.” The event was presented by a coalition of conservative groups, with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, taking the lead at the Denton event.

But the number of protesters was eclipsed by the near-capacity crowd that gathered to listen to Abbott make a case for “educational choice” through specialized savings accounts that would allow families to use taxpayer funds to send their public school students to private schools, charter or magnet schools, or to pay for online education or home schooling.

Protesters gather
Protesters gather on the roadside at Denton Calvary Academy for Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Parent Empowerment Night” on Monday.
Signs of the time
Karen MacIntyre, a Denton resident who has worked for and taught in private schools, protested Monday against Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative to divert public school funds for private, charter and home schooling. 
Protesters gather
Opening with prayer
A capacity crowd prays during the opening of Gov. Greg Abbott’s “Parent Empowerment Night” on Monday at Denton Calvary Academy.

