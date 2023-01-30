Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain and sleet. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 11:14 pm
A dwelling at the intersection of Locust and Parkway streets is shown Monday, a day after it was heavily damaged by a fire.
A building on North Locust Street is shown a day after being burned in a Sunday evening fire. In this photo, the house is seen from Parkway Street, sitting next to Denton Vacuum Cleaner Center.
Nine Denton Fire Department units responded Sunday evening to the 500 block of North Locust Street where an abandoned building — a known location for unsheltered people — was engulfed in flames.
The white house is on Locust near Parkway Street, and it sits next to the Denton Vacuum Cleaner Center.
No one was injured, said Denton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Boots. The cause of the fire had not been determined by Monday morning.
Boots estimated the fire caused $20,000 in damage to the abandoned building.
The Denton Fire Department received the dispatch for the structure fire at 5:36 p.m. Two minutes later, Boots said, the first unit arrived on scene.
According to the Fire Department, fire crews started defensive operations outside “due to heavy fire and hoarding conditions.”
They had the blaze under control by 6 p.m. Sunday.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.
