A river runs through it: Neighborhood in shadow of Park 7 complex battling constant runoff

Ellen Frenkel
Ellen Frenkel poses next to the artwork she’s created about her neighborhood’s woes with Park 7, in her apartment near the five-story complex on Wednesday.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Park 7 appears like a Frankenstein structure, looming over the Normal and Bryan streets neighborhood of older, pier-and-beam frame homes and two-story apartments in Denton artist Ellen Frenkel’s quilt. The birth and growth of the complex — several buildings filled with luxury single-room apartments, built like upgraded four-person dorm rooms for more than 500 students, and a parking garage with two levels below ground — are documented in photographs that border Frenkel’s quilt.

Over the past 18 months, Frenkel has taken pictures of the five-story luxury apartment complex that appeared slowly on the horizon, draped in such student amenities as a common area with state-of-the-art TVs, a gym and a swimming pool atop the parking garage. The new face of student housing — brought by a New York investment group — had come to Denton, a couple of blocks north of the University of North Texas.

Park 7 water
Water gushes out of Park 7’s parking garage onto the street on Tuesday.
Water is shown pouring down the street next to Park 7 on Tuesday.
Ellen Frenkel's quilt
A detail of Ellen Frenkel's quilt shows the development of Park 7, and information about the water being pumped out. 

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

