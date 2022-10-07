A river runs through it: Neighborhood in shadow of Park 7 complex battling constant runoff

Park 7 appears like a Frankenstein structure, looming over the Normal and Bryan streets neighborhood of older, pier-and-beam frame homes and two-story apartments in Denton artist Ellen Frenkel’s quilt. The birth and growth of the complex — several buildings filled with luxury single-room apartments, built like upgraded four-person dorm rooms for more than 500 students, and a parking garage with two levels below ground — are documented in photographs that border Frenkel’s quilt.
Over the past 18 months, Frenkel has taken pictures of the five-story luxury apartment complex that appeared slowly on the horizon, draped in such student amenities as a common area with state-of-the-art TVs, a gym and a swimming pool atop the parking garage. The new face of student housing — brought by a New York investment group — had come to Denton, a couple of blocks north of the University of North Texas.
An artist who works in hand embroidery and sewing, Frenkel used the photographs for the art quilt she was crafting to capture the battle she and other neighbors and residents had lost to protect the neighborhood. Their pleas appear in blurbs around the quilt’s neighborhood map, which highlights the decades-old properties along Scripture, Normal and Bryan streets:
“I had no idea 5 stories was so tall or that the building was going to be so dark. It’s like a penitentiary in the neighborhood.”
“The city does not care.”
“It’s a freakin’ eyesore.”
“I wish that Denton had a Planning and Zoning Commission.”
“We went to the City Council and pleaded that the building only be three stories, but it didn’t do any good. Park 7 had said that they couldn’t make a profit with only three stories.”
Four years have passed since neighbors rallied to stop Park 7’s creation. They prevented the zoning request, but they couldn’t prevent the development since the zoning had grandfathered in a modified version of Park 7’s original proposal. An attorney for one of the Normal Street property owners had warned the Denton City Council that Park 7’s below-level portion of the parking garage would cause water runoff and flooding, a known problem the neighborhood was already experiencing, according to the Sept. 13, 2018, letter.
Frenkel has been watching water pour from Park 7 since at least June. She isn’t sure why it’s leaking all the time and keeping a steady stream down the side of Normal Street. She heard it might have been condensation from the air-conditioning units atop Park 7 draining into the street. She thought it may have been related to the aquifer in some way. She captured the water flow in her quilt and where it’s flowing along Normal Street.
“There is a very high water table under the parking garage, which could prove problematic to underground levels,” reads a blurb near the image of water pouring from Park 7 on Frenkel’s quilt.
A reporter for the Denton Record-Chronicle has been driving down Normal Street nearly every day for three weeks now. The water never dries and looks stagnant. Frenkel claims mosquitoes, wasps and other bothersome insects are gathering there. She contacted Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck about it in late September, and he, in turn, requested information from staff.
“There were a lot of issues,” Frenkel says. “It is inadvisable to build two stories below ground because of the likelihood that it will flood.”
Park 7’s story unfolds much like the intensity of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Similar to Shelley’s cast of characters, Park 7’s are no less complex and driven by desires that capture the overall fears that Denton is losing its uniqueness and turning into a city like Frisco with all the new development coming into the area.
Those voices include Frenkel, the artist who captures topics such as human rights, homelessness and social justice in her art; Randy Hunt, the local historian whose mission is to preserve and protect what makes Denton special with historic districts and sign toppers; Diana Leggett, the wildlife rescuer who had been tasked with researching the asbestos and water concerns; and Craig Clifton, the property owner who wears his Santa look proudly and voiced his opposition in person and via his attorney.
But they faced an immovable force — a city constrained by an outdated zoning code, used primarily for the downtown area, that Hunt claims city officials had promised to update in the early 2000s to protect the Normal Street neighborhood from exceptionally high buildings appearing on the horizon.
Park 7’s exceptionally high building was discovered shortly after it was proposed in 2016. “Several highly contentious public meetings” followed into spring 2017 where neighbors and residents voiced their concerns, Clifton’s attorney Sarah Hoffman wrote in a Sept. 13, 2018, letter to then-council member Paul Meltzer.
How Park 7 came to be
In April 2017, then-Mayor Chris Watts, who’s now a council member, and the City Council denied Park 7’s zoning request.
“We listened to the residents and made a decision that they were asking us to do,” Watts says.
A few months later, Park 7 returned with plans to build a five-story apartment complex for more than 500 students, which the zoning where Flow Memorial Hospital once stood allowed on the 3-acre lot. Due to zoning regulations at the time, they needed about 540 parking spaces, which required a five-story parking garage. However, the other zoning on the property, Hunt explains, where it was to be located didn’t allow a five-story structure.
Instead, they proposed putting part of it below ground between 2 and 24 feet, according to a July 2019 staff report, which was a rare move for this part of North Texas. Years ago, a parking garage near the Wells Fargo building downtown had to close. “The lower part of the parking ramp/garage was always filling with water, so they just tore it down,” Hunt wrote in a Friday afternoon email to the Record-Chronicle.
And while Watts and John Ryan, a former council member, both had or have properties near the Park 7 area, they pointed out that the council was no longer involved after denying zoning in April 2017, although city staff did keep them in the loop on developments, as did the neighbors and residents who opposed the project.
Hunt and others paint Watts and Ryan and other city employees as the antagonists in their Park 7 story. Hunt said a conflict-of-interests timeline was created to showcase why and how moves were allegedly made to undermine what the neighbors and residents were trying to do as part of a Small Area Plan Commission, formed by the council and a former director of development services, Munal Mauladad, to deal with the Park 7 issue and prevent it from occurring again.
An ethics complaint against Watts and Ryan followed but was dismissed.
In October 2017, Mauladad resigned and was replaced by Scott McDonald, and the neighborhood group’s relationship with the new director drifted apart.
Despite interest from the Texas Historical Commission in bringing more National Registry districts to Denton, including possibly the Normal Street area, the Park 7 project moved forward through the planning process. In late August 2018, a former council member, Don Duff, alerted Hunt to its return, Hunt said. He claimed he confronted McDonald and planning staff about the project in early September 2018 at the small area plan meeting.
A week later, Clifton gave a citizens report to the council, and his attorney sent a couple of letters that reiterated Clifton’s concerns about flooding, the water runoff and traffic congestion from the proposed development, an issue he said the neighborhood was already experiencing.
“My client is concerned that Park 7 is sidestepping the wishes of Denton City Council and the best interest of Denton citizens,” Hoffman wrote in her Sept. 13, 2018, letter.
Leggett was running for county judge at the time and worried about asbestos disposal and the high water table. She had done some work on air pollution with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and requested an environmental study by the Environmental Protection Agency but couldn’t get one scheduled in time.
City staff had already commissioned a geotechnical report of the location in September 2018 and issued an informal report to the council in July 2019 in response to concerns raised by neighbors and residents. They found that the parking garage wouldn’t negatively impact the aquifer since there would be “approximately 172 foot separation between the lowest excavation point and the upper boundary of the Paluxy Aquifer.”
“It is also important to note that the excavation will take place in the Washita Group, a geological formation located above the Paluxy Aquifer that is hydrologically disconnected from the aquifer underneath,” staff wrote in the July 2019 report.
In the attached Sept. 14, 2018, geotechnical report, D&S Engineering found groundwater seepage during drilling operations, reported that it began at a depth of 14 feet and pointed out that groundwater is often contained within the joints, fractures and other rock mass defects present in the bedrock. He recommended steps to take to control the groundwater during construction of the below-level parking garage.
“I warned them that it was high and wouldn’t take much to be infringed upon,” Legget says. “… That was four years ago and no surprise that it is coming from the ground.”
Water still a mystery
The water is gushing on this Monday afternoon in early October. It’s been doing so for nearly three weeks now. A few pedestrians are walking on the other side of Normal Street to avoid the stream from Park 7. The five-story Park 7 apartment at the end of the block towers above the neighborhood.
Like any place where college students gather en masse, traffic congestion does occur on the weekends. With cars parking on both sides up and down the narrow Normal Street, it’s difficult to make it to the end of the block without nearly striking a side mirror.
A maintenance worker for a nearby property claimed the water has been there since Park 7 started turning dirt for the project. He said condensation lines run down into the metal flash tubes on the side of Park 7 and run out via the street. There’s also a trench drain that he claims runs constantly next to Clifton’s property and about a 6- to 8-inch brass nipple on the side of the building that pours “clean, crystal-clear water. All day every day, and it’s growing moss, and no one can keep their car clean.”
The Park 7 group couldn’t be reached for comment on this story.
Beck said inspectors went out to the Park 7 property and “found the building appeared to be designed to discharge water via a [sump pump] removing groundwater from the underground parking garage.”
He didn’t want to speculate on the source of the groundwater but wrote in his late Monday afternoon email, “I do have concerns about the source of the moisture.” City staff said a Community Improvement Services officer would be addressing concerns with property management.
McDonald was on vacation when the Record-Chronicle reached him for comment. He mentioned a couple of people from the planning department who couldn’t be reached by late Friday.
“It is not uncommon for groundwater to exist,” he says.
It’s also not uncommon for a below-level parking garage to experience water issues in this part of the country. It’s why basements are rare in North Texas.
Frenkel recently finished her quilt, which she calls Park 7 Neighborhood Watch. She’s planning to move into another place on Normal Street soon but isn’t sure what can be done about the water issues.
“I’m concerned that the building won’t have to remedy the situation,” she says.