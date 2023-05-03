Household of Ruth (copy)

A photo from around 1910 shows members of Quakertown’s Household of Ruth at the site of present-day Quakertown Park, but you can see Quakertown houses that were removed in the background.

 Courtesy photo/Denton County Museums

A new documentary about Quakertown in development by two North Texas filmmakers got a quarter of a million dollar bump in support from the city of Denton last night. 

Denton City Council approved $250,000 in funding Tuesday night for the documentary with additional support from the Denton Black Film Festival.

