The Denton Parks and Recreation Department has a new three-wheeled device to increase inclusivity and accessibility.
The department now has a GRIT Freedom Chair — a mix between a manual wheelchair and a mountain bike. Locals can arrange to use it during Denton Parks & Recreation events and programs.
Mia Macy, the city’s adapted and inclusive recreation coordinator, said the wheelchair will allow those who need mobility assistance to travel on trails.
Macy said the wheelchair is not available for rent and is currently available for event and program use. That includes outdoor events, trails and camping programs the department hosts.
Locals will have to be enrolled in or registered for a program, then the department will identify their need for it, and then they would have it available for that program.
“By having the chair, we’re able to provide more of our outdoor programs to people who need a mobility aid, and it’s not just limited to wheelchair users,” Macy said.
She said the department is committed to creating and promoting inclusion across all public spaces, places, facilities and programs the department manages.
The department’s inclusion statement aims to ensure access to the benefits of quality parks and recreation for everyone, including individuals with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities, the LGBTQ community, racial and ethnic minorities, and refugees and immigrants.
Macy said the GRIT chair was purchased last year and was tested to see how it works in various programs. She said the department wanted to see if those who used the chair were comfortable before announcing that it was available for all programs.
For now, the department has only one GRIT Freedom Chair available due to its high cost. Macy said the department aims to purchase two more wheelchairs in a couple of months.
Contact Macy by email at mia.macy@cityofdenton.com or by phone at 940-349-7757 to reserve the wheelchair for an event.
February events
While the department only has one GRIT Freedom Chair to use, locals should consider reserving the chair in advance during these programs for more mobility.
Sustainable Saturday
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road
The department hosts this event every second Saturday for activities focusing on nature, conservation and the local environment. This month features “gardening on the go.”
Great Backyard Bird Count
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road
Each year, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology holds an international citizen science event in which people of all ages identify birds in their area and submit the data to help scientists understand trends in population. Attendees will have a bird walk, a class on bird migration and some hands-on, kid-friendly activities to enjoy.
Teen Nature Day at Clear Creek
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20
Where: Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road
Teens will learn the trails of Clear Creek, including a guided hike, a nature photography session, a picnic lunch and biking.
March events
Garden Workdays
When: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Denia Park, 1001 Parvin St.
Dig the dirt and learn proper garden maintenance techniques with garden experts. Tasks vary but frequently involve weeding, cutting back plants and picking up plant debris and litter.
Great American Cleanup
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25
Where: Assigned cleanup spots are around the city. Volunteer appreciation party will be at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St.
Denton’s 35th annual Great American Cleanup will mobilize locals to improve the beauty and health of the Denton community. For more information, visit www.cityofdenton.com/614/Great-American-Cleanup.
