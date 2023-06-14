Honeycombs

In his second stint on the show, Denton firefighter Gary Weiland made American Ninja Warrior history this week as the first amputee to advance to the semifinals. 

 Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Denton firefighter Gary Weiland looked down at the obstacle before him to advance to the semifinals and make history as the first amputee to do so in 15 seasons of the American Ninja Warrior TV show.

While his opponent, a 26-year-old Army soldier, had taken an early lead, Weiland took his time to complete each obstacle that appeared before him on this Monday night. Now his opponent was in the water below, disqualified for failing an obstacle in the course, which would lead one of them to become the 12th competitor for the semifinals round.

Grabbing for pole

Flying shelves

Gary Weiland competes in American Ninja Warrior's “flying shelves” obstacle, which requires competitors to leap from platform to platform. 

