Thanksgiving may look a little different because of the pandemic — but local organizations are still planning on filling Denton residents’ tummies with turkey and pie one way or another.
Thanksgiving celebrations are ripe with food and good company, but it’s harder to gather with those outside your bubble for the holidays. Public health officials are warning against large gatherings, and although some may not take those precautions, The Village Church Denton is switching gears for its annual community banquet.
The 34th annual Thanksgiving Community Banquet won’t be an in-person gathering at Calhoun Middle School this year. Before the pandemic, Stephanie Mabe with the church said staff and volunteers would start gearing up the Friday before Thanksgiving to prepare at least 2,000 meals. This year, they’re reducing that to 500 meals, to-go style.
“COVID was a real bummer this year, and our ability to host that event safely within city regulations is just limited and not possible in the way we typically do it,” Mabe said.
Mabe said they prepare 2,000 to 2,500 meals each year for the banquet. The event, free and open to the public, provides homemade meals to anyone needing food or wanting company on Turkey Day. Plates would be piled with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and slices of pumpkin pie.
The banquet will now be a food pickup hosted at Calhoun, 709 W. Congress St.
“We are setting up shop in Calhoun’s parking lot,” Mabe said. “On the day of, at 11 a.m., we’ll be handing out meals. They’ll still be home-cooked meals. They’ll be to-go only.”
The church came to this decision slowly with plans finalized just last week. By early November, they realized they’d have to come up with a new plan because they didn’t have a kitchen, several hundred volunteers or a way to socially distance the amount of people they normally serve. Mabe said it was evident by early November that they would either have to reenvision the banquet or not do it at all.
A member of The Village Church offered up his mobile catering company to mass cook the meals and help serve them on Thanksgiving. Mabe said they’ll start cooking on Wednesday this week to have 500 Thanksgiving meals ready for Nov. 26.
“The need [for food] is greater than usual [this year], but the complexity of creating that environment safely is almost insurmountable,” Mabe said.
The Salvation Army of Denton also hosts an annual dinner at its facility. A regional spokesperson for the Salvation Army said Monday they are finalizing Thanksgiving plans on how to serve meals in Denton, but the Carr P. Collins location west of downtown Dallas will still host an in-person early dinner.
Cross Timbers Church and Our Daily Bread’s plans to provide to-go meals are still in place. Cross Timbers’ “Hope for the Holidays” initiative starts with Thanksgiving, where someone can adopt a Box of Hope. This means buying supplies to complete a Thanksgiving meal for a family in need.
“We had 140 boxes adopted, and the families who will receive the boxes have already signed up,” said Melissa Poliseno, the marketing director for Cross Timbers Church. “We’re going to be distributing those this Sunday. On the 22nd at 1 p.m., the families who are receiving them are coming to pick them up.”
In Cross Timbers’ annual program, people sign up to adopt a box, shop for items on a list and drop them off at the church’s Hope Center in Denton. The boxes are filled with nonperishable food items fit for recipients to cook a Thanksgiving meal. There’s also a $25 gift card to Kroger so families can buy a turkey.
The food is being stored at the church’s Denton campus at 312 W. McKinney St. Poliseno said it’s become a warehouse of food since they’ve been accepting donations this year to provide nonperishable food items to those in need during the pandemic.
Our Daily Bread, now a part of The Junction of Denton County after merging with the Monsignor King Outreach Center, will serve guests at the three locations they’re operating from: the soup kitchen’s old headquarters at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at 300 W. Oak St., the Monsignor King shelter at 300 S. Woodrow Lane, and a local hotel housing more Monsignor King clients.
Donations have been a little tough to come by this year, but Assistant Director Alva Santos said they have enough turkey for Thanksgiving. They’re low on ham for Christmas festivities, though.
Guests at Our Daily Bread on Wednesday, and guests at the hotel and the Monsignor King center on Thursday, will get a holiday dinner with turkey, stuffing and pie, Santos said. The meals will be cooked by Our Daily Bread, staff from Ay Papito food truck based in Dallas and Roy Metzler, the co-president of The Junction’s board and owner of Metzler’s BBQ in Denton. But they’re still looking for volunteers to help out on those days.
“On Thursday night, we’ll be doing a dinner at [Monsignor King] for our guests that are staying overnight there,” Santos said. “We’re going to be open all day there to offer more of a family atmosphere.”