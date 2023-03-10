Crosswalk
In a 2019 file photo, two pedestrians in downtown Denton cross the road as vehicles wait at the intersection of Elm and Hickory streets.

Denton announced it has finished phase one of a plan to get the number of pedestrian fatalities in the city down to zero. Here’s a synthesis of several city reports on Denton’s current and future efforts, which are all part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative.

No one should be killed or suffer lifelong injuries because of a roadway crash, the city’s plan presentation states. Of course, there will always be human error. But at the core of Vision Zero is the idea that a city’s transportation system should be forgiving and prioritize the protection of human life over all else.

