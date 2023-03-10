Denton announced it has finished phase one of a plan to get the number of pedestrian fatalities in the city down to zero. Here’s a synthesis of several city reports on Denton’s current and future efforts, which are all part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative.
No one should be killed or suffer lifelong injuries because of a roadway crash, the city’s plan presentation states. Of course, there will always be human error. But at the core of Vision Zero is the idea that a city’s transportation system should be forgiving and prioritize the protection of human life over all else.
Traffic deaths have long since been a cause for concern at the state level. Texas as a whole hasn’t gone a day without a traffic death since Nov. 7, 2000. But in some years, Denton’s traffic fatalities have exceeded the state’s, city staff recently reported.
At the end of last year, city staff pulled crash data from the Texas Department of Transportation. It found from January 2019 to November 2022, the city saw a total of 13,456 crashes and 55 fatal crashes. Of those, 339 were pedestrian and cyclist crashes. Four of the pedestrian and cyclist crashes were fatal, 40 included a suspected minor injury, and 16 included a suspected serious injury.
One of the pedestrian deaths in that time frame turned criminal. David Phillips, 62, was struck and killed on Thanksgiving night along U.S. Highway 380 near Bell Avenue. Tony Lavett Gray Jr., 28, was indicted on felony charges for allegedly leaving the scene of the crash and planning to have his vehicle destroyed. By print deadline, it was unclear whether the TxDOT data range was through the end of November 2022 and if Phillips’ death was included as one of the four fatalities.
At least one pedestrian fatality has occurred so far this year. A woman was struck Jan. 26 at 1:23 a.m. as she crossed the westbound lanes of the 700 block of East University Drive. The vehicle that struck her stopped at the scene and called 911. Police do not believe the driver was impaired.
The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Carolynn Wilcoxson. She was transported to Medical City Denton, where she succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 3.
Denton’s proposed solution
Vision Zero is not unique to Denton. Vision Zero Texas is a collaborative campaign that seeks to end traffic fatalities and injuries across the state. Several major cities, including Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Laredo, have adopted the initiative.
Phase one of the Vision Zero initiative aimed to assess the city’s current actions and recommend immediate, short-term and long-term actions to move closer to zero fatalities. City staff completed the phase in January 2023 and updated the public on its findings March 3.
Current actions
Phase one of Vision Zero began shortly after the Denton City Council adopted the 2022 Mobility Plan last March. Since then, the city has continued to work to identify problem areas and identify infrastructure changes that could reduce accidents.
Among ways the city can reduce traffic accidents and deaths is by prioritizing safety changes to infrastructure near traffic hot spots. The city has already identified the U.S. 380 corridor as a hot spot for traffic accidents and fatalities.
One example of a safer infrastructure the city can implement is roundabouts. Vision Zero cites research from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. It found that compared to a two-way-stop intersection, roundabouts reduced severe crashes by 82%. Compared to an intersection controlled by traffic signals, roundabouts reduced severe crashes by 78%.
The city also obtained funding in 2019 to improve street lighting along the U.S. 380 corridor. With design funding allocated for this fiscal year and construction funding allocated for fiscal year 2024 to 2025, the city’s estimated completion for the project is early 2026.
City staff has conducted citywide studies into road safety. The study found the speed a car is traveling directly correlates with the likelihood of fatality.
After reviewing the results of a 2022 speed study, the Denton City Council voted unanimously in December to alter speed limits along various roadways, mostly by a 5 mph increase or decrease. A digital copy of the ordinance City Council passed provides a list of affected streets.
Denton also participates in the federal Highway Safety Improvement Programs. In 2018, the city was awarded funds for three intersection design and construction projects. In 2020, it was awarded two intersection projects scheduled for construction in FY 2023. In 2021, it was awarded aid for five intersection construction projects intended to occur during the current and next two fiscal years.
The city submitted four more projects in 2022 and expects to hear back this summer about whether they were awarded.
Future actions
With phase one complete, the city will look into requesting the development of a Vision Zero action plan. This could be completed by this summer.
In the meantime, the city has outlined numerous short-term and long-term actions it can take. A full list of actions is broken down into several categories on the city’s Vision Zero webpage. But the following items are some of the highlights.
Strategic planning
- The city intends to incorporate data from the police department and local hospitals to better inform the city of safety challenges and needs. It also intends to establish a timeline for when it will reach its zero fatalities goal, with smaller goals along the way.
- The city will determine how the public can get involved in future Vision Zero plans. It will also conduct research into grant opportunities to fund its plans.
- The city already met with more than 40 local agencies to gain a holistic understanding of how Denton conducts safety practices. But due to scheduling, an additional 40 “critical voices” couldn’t give their perspective. The city will meet with more stakeholders to get perspective from those whose opinions haven’t been represented yet. The
- offers a list of city of Denton stakeholders.
- City staff will also hold conversations with the county’s public health department to discuss where their goals overlap and how they can collaborate on shared goals.
Safe roadways, speeds
- are transportation facilities that will provide safe mobility for all people using Denton roadways, including motorists, truckers, transit vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians. Complete streets lay out a criteria for all modes of transportation to exist in the same area together. It identifies how bike lanes, roadways, sidewalks, bus lanes, etc. can all coexist across Denton. The city plans to implement further infrastructure recommendations from the criteria laid out to create more complete streets.
- The city will also implement more recommendations from the city speed study. Some of these include recommendations for speed limit increases or decreases to TxDOT roadways that require approval from the state agency before implementation.
- City staff will research and develop new approaches to educating road users.
Transparency and equity
- As the city strives for zero fatalities, it wants to establish the best practices for ensuring equity in safety. The city plans to identify how the Vision Zero plan could negatively affect financially vulnerable, low-income road users in hopes to minimize that impact.
- The city will seek feedback from historically underserved populations in its implementation of the Vision Zero plan.
- The city will share safety trends it identifies through its website and other media channels.
Evaluations
- Once the city implements infrastructure changes, it wants to be able to track their effects on safety. In the short term, the city plans to develop policies for conducting before and after studies for infrastructure changes.
- The city will develop databases to collect and store its findings.
