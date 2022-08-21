Tears, sorrowful smiles, loving embraces and pleas for change defined Sunday’s fentanyl awareness event. Speakers shared stories of their children, spouses, siblings and other loved ones who have died from fentanyl toxicity. Though some of the circumstances varied, each family spoke of one commonality: Their loved one did not want to die.
People of all ages gathered at North Lakes Park pavilion, where the day’s weather matched the event’s mood: cloudy and gray, with a few bright spots. Sunday was National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, and Victoria Ketter wanted to honor her son Johnathan Helmke’s passing by highlighting the issue.
Helmke, who is “forever 15” as his memorial plaque describes, died due to fentanyl toxicity on June 16 after taking a Percocet pill laced with the deadly synthetic opioid.
“The day we found out that he died of fentanyl poisoning was his 16th birthday,” his mother said. “We were supposed to get his driver’s license that day. That never happened.”
Fentanyl — similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times stronger — is prescribed to treat severe pain. However, most cases of fentanyl death are linked to illegally made fentanyl.
Drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs and counterfeit pills because of its potency and low cost, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. The agency reported that fentanyl-related deaths in the U.S. have been on the rise over the last few years.
“Anything they can get it on, they’re putting it on and our babies are dying,” Ketter said of fentanyl.
“I feel like our children are in extreme danger and I want everybody to please talk to your kids. … As the statistics will continue to grow, so will our events and the awareness, and hopefully we’ll see this start to taper off,” she said.
Helmke allegedly received the Percocet from two men who have since been arrested in relation to the teen’s death. Ketter said she’s lucky to get justice, as others whose loved ones have died haven’t.
“If someone is trying to buy Percocet and they wind up with fentanyl, they did not overdose,” Ketter said. “They have been poisoned, right? So this, in turn, is murder.”
Many of those who spoke at the event shared similar stories. Their child tried a pill, often from someone they knew, and unintentionally died.
Stephanie Hellstern, who has attended several awareness events since her 16-year-old son, Kyle Sexton, died of fentanyl toxicity on July 14, 2020, said people’s mindsets toward fentanyl need to change.
“Everybody thinks of the drug addict in the alleyway with a syringe,” Stephanie said. “That is not what is happening right now. That was 10 or 15 years ago. Those people most of the time got to relapse and keep overcoming. But right now, what’s happening with our kids, they’re not even able to make a mistake.”
Ofie Moreno — who on Sunday spoke for the first time at an event since her son Sebastian Moreno died on Feb. 3 — echoed a similar sentiment.
“A lot of people think our children were addicts,” she said. “But they were maybe first-time users or somebody just experimenting. … Sebastian did not want to die. This poison doesn’t discriminate.”
Olga Gasser said her 19-year-old son Sergey Burlakov, a University of North Texas student who died on March 24, was just looking to relieve tooth pain before he took a Percocet pill. She, like others, did not realize the prevalence of fentanyl.
Glasser and her family are from Russia. She recalled her son being called to fight when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine. During a conversation with her mother, she felt so thankful her family moved to the U.S. so her son wouldn’t have to go to war. But at the time, she wasn’t aware of other dangers here, she said.
“But I didn’t know that I would sacrifice him in a different war. Everybody talks about COVID. Everybody’s talking about this other war,” Glasser said. “What do you feel about this war? The United States government is sending incredible amounts of money to help Ukraine. Why wouldn’t we direct money to stop this war?”
Others, such as Tina Crawford, shared a different story. Tina’s husband, Brent Crawford, died at age 31 on July 24, 2021. He’d been recovering from heroin addiction. And while he relapsed, Tina said, he didn’t want or deserve to die.
“My husband was in recovery,” she said. “He was a pillar in the recovery community and a person that everybody looked up to. But relapse is real. And now, relapse with fentanyl means death most of the time.”
Tina Crawford, like many of the others who attended, can only hope for one thing now: that she can give her husband’s death and her life now without him a purpose. Those grieving said they want to prevent more deaths.
“I vowed I will spend every day for the rest of my life until I run into his arms in heaven spreading the word about this deadly drug ravaging our country,” Tina said. “Parents need to know, kids need to know, adults need to know. Everybody of every demographic. We all need to stand together and fight before we lose more and more.”
Narcan saves lives
If a person encounters fentanyl, they might exhibit blue-colored lips and fingernails, slowed or stopped breathing, nausea and vomiting, limpness, and reduced or loss of consciousness, among other symptoms. Naloxone nasal spray — often known by the brand name Narcan — can reverse the deadly effects of opioids.
Both Denton police and fire personnel carry Narcan to reverse the deadly effects of opioids.
The Denton Police Department — which equips every patrol officer, detective, student resource officer and jailer with Narcan — used the medication six times total across 2020 and 2021.
Meanwhile, Denton Police Department personnel, who are typically the first ones on the scene, administer Narcan several times every week, Battalion Chief David Boots said.
“It’s prevalent and is a very potent drug,” Boots said. “In this pure form dealers are using, it only takes a few flakes to get an overdose. It’s not much at all.”
While those with medical training can administer an IV version as well, anyone can administer the nasal spray version of naloxone. It can be administered to a person more than once in a short period of time.
“It’s an amazing drug that can turn things around quickly,” Boot said. “But the issue is you have to get care. You can’t just give it and walk away. They still need an emergency room evaluation and to be watched for a while because those opioid effects can last longer than Narcan. You think they’re OK and then they crash again.”
Naloxone nasal spray is available for purchase without a prescription.
Various nonprofits and other organizations provide individuals and organizations with the medication for free. Individuals can request free Narcan through the University of Texas Health San Antonio School of Nursing’s single request form.