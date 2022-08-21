Tears, sorrowful smiles, loving embraces and pleas for change defined Sunday’s fentanyl awareness event. Speakers shared stories of their children, spouses, siblings and other loved ones who have died from fentanyl toxicity. Though some of the circumstances varied, each family spoke of one commonality: Their loved one did not want to die.

People of all ages gathered at North Lakes Park pavilion, where the day’s weather matched the event’s mood: cloudy and gray, with a few bright spots. Sunday was National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, and Victoria Ketter wanted to honor her son Johnathan Helmke’s passing by highlighting the issue.

Fentanyl awareness 2
Buy Now

Patty Guinta puts up a memorial poster at Sunday's fentanyl awareness event at North Lakes Park. 

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you