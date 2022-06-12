Drag queen Juana Velez danced to Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” in front of a crowd that cheered throughout the performance. Sunday’s 100-plus temperatures didn’t stop people from attending “Love Wins,” an event celebrating Pride Month at Lucky Lou’s.
Several vendors sold their respective products with a percentage of sales benefiting OUTreach Denton, a nonprofit organization committed to developing LGBTQ resources in Denton.
Allison Oliver, owner and master hairstylist of Tried and True Salon, did hair tinsel and face gems during the event. Oliver said the downtown Denton salon is a safe space to get hair services.
“I feel like, especially in the beauty industry in general, it’s always been very segregated as far as like, gender,” Oliver said. “... And so, our whole goal behind opening was to create a space that was equal for everyone.”
Corie’s Ceramics owner Corinne Teller, who is pansexual, was among the vendors at the event, selling handmade ceramics and sculptures. Teller said they also donate a portion of sales to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among the LGBTQ community.
“I grew up in a very accepting family that a lot of people don’t have that [support],” Teller said. “So, with every pride sale that I make, I donate a portion to The Trevor Project. So that’s my way of trying to give back to the community that supported me as I was growing up.”
Darrin Miller owns DM Knits and darami3d Studio. DM Knits focuses on hand-knit and crocheted items, while darami3d focuses on 3D-printed decor and accessories.
Miller said he likes to be involved in local LGBTQ events and wanted to be involved in Sunday’s event for the community.
“I decided to do my queer earrings and stuff and come out during Pride Month,” Miller said.
Eric Saldana Lopez, a co-founder of event sponsor Pride Vodka, gave out free shirts and fanny packs during the event. He said the Dallas-based company donates 10% of proceeds to LGBTQ organizations.
“It’s part of our celebration,” Lopez said. “We want to do it [celebrate] every day, not just once a month. So, just coming out here and helping businesses that help our community is better for everybody. We’re just helping each other to make sure that we’re a bigger family.”
