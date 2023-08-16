Hudspeth file photo
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, speaking in favor of including a new City Hall municipal complex on the November ballot, made a final plea to his fellow City Council members during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Hudspeth said he couldn’t understand why they were including $17 million for City Hall West but not including money for a new municipal complex. He did some quick math to figure out how much it would cost for office space at City Hall West. At one point, he calculated 15 office spaces for a little over a million each.

