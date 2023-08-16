Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, speaking in favor of including a new City Hall municipal complex on the November ballot, made a final plea to his fellow City Council members during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Hudspeth said he couldn’t understand why they were including $17 million for City Hall West but not including money for a new municipal complex. He did some quick math to figure out how much it would cost for office space at City Hall West. At one point, he calculated 15 office spaces for a little over a million each.
City staff reminded him that the $17 million wasn’t only for office space but also for renovation of the auditorium for community use and for creating a rentable event space and a courtyard. It’s a renovation plan that has been in the making since 2017.
Hudspeth stressed that the new City Hall is needed because the old building is at capacity as the city hires more staffers. He reiterated the expensive square footage rate for office space in City Hall West and the fact that people are trying to stay healthy and all they had to offer at City Hall was microwave dinners.
He was asking for council support to include $50 million in the bond for a new City Hall. It was about the same amount as what’s being proposed for the active adult center and the library.
“All I’m asking from my peers is to let the voters decide,” Hudspeth said. “That’s all I’m asking for.”
Council member Chris Watts — along with other council members — stressed that it was important for him to listen to the citizen bond advisory committee, which didn’t include any funding for the complex.
Council members voted 5-2 Tuesday night to approve the $309.5 million bond package on the early November ballot. It doesn’t include a new City Hall complex.
Hudspeth and council member Brandon Chase McGee cast the dissenting votes.
“To the staff at City Hall, my sincerest apologies,” Hudspeth said.
Of course, not including the new City Hall with the bond package doesn’t mean it can’t be built, Watts said.
Watts mentioned that they could look into the same financing structure Denton Municipal Electric is using to expand its complex.
Stuart Birdseye, a spokesperson for DME, said they’re using a Certificate of Obligation (COs) for a bond and will pay it out over a 30-year period with electricity revenues.
According to the Texas State Comptroller, COs provide flexibility when local governments need to finance projects quickly.
“COs do not require voter approval unless 5% of qualified voters within the jurisdiction petition for an election on the spending in question,” according to a January 2017 report by the comptroller’s office.
Watts also warned that if they do include the new municipal complex on the November ballot, and voters don’t approve it, then they would have to wait several years before they could build it.
Hudspeth stressed that they should let the voters decide.
“The information before us warrants it going to the voters,” Hudspeth said. “It gets us out of this cycle of these people on this dais making the universal decision. This is why I’m so passionate about it: If we put it to the voters, then the citizens can say it is a priority to us.”
What will be on the ballot
Instead, voters will determine which quality of life propositions are a priority, including $15 million for affordable housing, nearly $16 million for the expansion of the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center and $17 million for City Hall West renovations.
Other projects include $12.6 million each for Fire Station 5 and Fire Station 6, $32.6 million for Oakland Drainage & Upstream Detention Improvements, $26.3 million for PEC Phases 3 & 4 Drainage Improvements, and $15 million each for trail developments and aquatic improvements.
At the Tuesday afternoon work session, council members gave direction for city staff to negotiate purchasing approximately 3 acres to move Fire Station 6 from its current location on Teasley Lane to another location about a mile south on Teasley.
The move could improve emergency response to more neighborhoods, Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said during the Aug. 15 council work session presentation.
The big-ticket items for voters to approve in November include $46.4 million for an Active Adult Center, $48.6 million for South Branch Library and $45 million for Ruddell/Mingo Roadway & Quiet Zones.
South Branch Library plans to move to a new location, and the money for Mingo and Ruddell would expand both roads.
For Mingo Road, they’re planning three lanes with a center turn lane. They’re also looking to install bike and pedestrian infrastructure, a drainage system and streetlights while also replacing aging utilities.
The proposed project for Ruddell Street includes a three-lane roadway north of Mingo Road with a center turn lane. A new alignment crossing is planned for the railroad south of Mingo, which will include the closures of Willis and Pertain streets. Ruddell Street wasn’t included in the bond package approved by the citizen bond advisory committee. One of the reasons was because Texas Woman’s University was planning to close Bell Avenue at campus to vehicular traffic. They worried that allowing Ruddell to expand would incentivize the Bell Avenue closure.
In early August, TWU announced it wouldn’t seek the closure of Bell Avenue at the campus.
Two of the lower-priced items are an inclusive playground for $3.5 million and public art improvements for approximately $3 million.
The grand total of the bond package is $309,590,000. If voters approve the complete bond package, it will have an estimated max tax rate impact of $0.05764 per $100 valuation, according to an Aug. 1 presentation by city staffers.
Council members went back and forth with how the propositions should appear on the Nov. 7 ballot. The initial breakdown was as follows:
- Proposition A: Streets for $45,125,000
- Proposition B: Drainage and Flood Control for $58,860,000
- Proposition C: Park System for $148,590,000
- Proposition D: Public Safety for $42,015,000
- Proposition E: Affordable Housing for $15,000,000
A council majority voted to break down Proposition C since it was such a large amount for voters to approve and included City Hall West, the library and the active adult center.
Instead, those will now appear as separate propositions.
