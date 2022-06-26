At the most recent Denton Evening Rotary Club meeting, The Chestnut Tree Teahouse & Bistro filled with the faces of college-bound high school graduates who would be awarded Best Buy gift cards to purchase laptops.
The club recently held its annual fundraiser to provide first-generation and disadvantaged students with laptops before heading to college. This year, they were able to provide each of the 23 students who applied with the funds to purchase a laptop. The 23 recipients were all new graduates from Denton High School and Ryan High School.
The initiative, UpTop, was founded by Christopher Briggs in 2016 with the goal of helping close the digital divide by awarding laptops to college-bound students who needed them.
Briggs was unable to attend the event.
“Briggs had a vision that there was a gap for outbound high school seniors who were going to college,” Rotary club Treasurer Kevin Hodge said. “Not all of them had the resources to be able to come up with a laptop, which is a tool they need to be successful.”
UpTop partners with a talent search program that recruits hardworking students who have overcome various challenges and maintained a 3.5 GPA throughout high school, Rotary Club President Sean Jacobson said.
“Our way of saying thank you is we like to send as many students as possible with a laptop and it’s so cool to see how the city of Denton has gotten behind that,” Jacobson said. “This year we had folks donate whole laptops — two members of City Council just straight up said, ‘We’ll buy one of those laptops.’”
Club members expressed their excitement to have the room full and to be able to help out hardworking and deserving students.
“We were so thrilled that no one had to not get a laptop,” Jacobson said. “We’re so thankful for everyone who contributed.”